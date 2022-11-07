Prison
Buy Now

The Adams County Adult Correctional Complex (ACACC) will soon replace two heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) rooftop units. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times File)

Two heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) rooftop units at the Adams County Adult Correctional Complex (ACACC) will soon be replaced.

Adams County commissioners Wednesday accepted a proposal from Enginuity LLC, of Mechanicsburg, at cost of $361,000 for the units.

Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.