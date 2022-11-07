Two heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) rooftop units at the Adams County Adult Correctional Complex (ACACC) will soon be replaced.
Adams County commissioners Wednesday accepted a proposal from Enginuity LLC, of Mechanicsburg, at cost of $361,000 for the units.
Commissioners also approved a proposal from NRG Building Services of Harrisburg for $15,000 to provide building automation controls for the two HVAC units.
The expense was budgeted.
The current HVAC units are about 22 years old, according to County Manager Steve Nevada.
Nevada said he was not sure of the timeline for installation of the new units. He noted more coordination efforts than usual would be needed due to safety and security at the prison.
Commissioners approved a maintenance proposal from McClure Company of Harrisburg that covers preventative maintenance of the mechanical systems at the Adams County Courthouse, prison, human services building, department of emergency services, and St. Francis Xavier House.
The yearly cost for the HVAC maintenance is $44,000, which comes a total of $132,000 for the three-year agreement, according to the meeting agenda.
Additionally, Adams County Department of Emergency Services Director Warren Bladen requested approval to use Vesta, a Motorola Solutions company that currently manages county 9-1-1 data, to share 9-1-1 data between the county and Carroll County, Maryland “for the purpose of enhancing call routing and transfers between the two counties.”
It is important because Adams residents could have cell phones ping off a tower in Carroll County near the border, said Bladen. Many residents have discontinued using landlines, switching to cell phones, Bladen said.
Commissioner Vice Chair Jim Martin asked if a similar agreement will be in place with Frederick County.
There will be, according to Bladen, who noted Carroll County “is ahead of the curve.”
Commissioners approved the motion, along with a $526 one-year agreement with Lumen Technologies, a Louisiana company, for maintenance of the department’s ALI Network routers, and a $6,611 one-year agreement with Gruber Power Services, an Arizona company, for maintenance of the department’s Uninterruptible Power Supply equipment.
Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.
