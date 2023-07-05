Tourist buses in need of parking spaces have become an issue since Pickett’s Buffet closed on Steinwehr Avenue, according to Gettysburg borough officials.
The American Battlefield Trust acquired the business this year. Plans call for the restaurant to be demolished and its site on Steinwehr to be restored to resemble conditions during the Battle of Gettysburg.
With the buffet and its parking lot no longer available, bus tourists have been “looking to find other eateries,” Gettysburg Borough Manager Charles Gable said.
Buses are sometimes stopping in traffic to let passengers off at downtown restaurants, he said Monday during a council workshop meeting.
Under a proposed pilot program, some “under-utilized” on-street parking spaces would become slots for buses, Gable said.
The proposal would link three spaces into one bus space at a cost of $3 per hour with a three-hour maximum stay, Gable said.
Tentatively, he said, the bus spaces would be on the second block of York Street off Lincoln Square, Baltimore Street midway between the square and Steinwehr, and Carlisle Street between Water and Stevens streets.
The borough’s parking ordinance allows an “experimental” program to be put in place for 90 days and extended as needed until its long-term feasibility has been determined, potentially paving the way to permanent adoption, Gable said.
“Parking is always evolving in the borough,” he said.
Council members agreed to put the proposal on the agenda for their next meeting, set for 7 p.m. July 10 at the borough hall, 59 E. High St.
Also, two downtown business owners rose from the audience to talk about parking.
Brian Hodges urged that rules permitting buses to load and unload in front of operations such as museums and theaters be extended to brick-and-mortar restaurants.
Shelley Knouse called for businesses to be allowed to pay to reserve parking spaces near them for their customers only.
