Two local nonprofit organizations, the Adams County Farmers Market (ACFM) and Gettysburg Green Gathering (GGG), are partnering to host the first-ever Homesteading & Green Living Expo on July 15, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Gettysburg Rec Park in conjunction with the weekly farmers market, according to a joint release from the groups.
“This new event is intended to showcase various businesses, organizations, and resources around Adams County that can help consumers implement environmentally-friendly lifestyle and homesteading goals,” the release reads.
Attendees can expect a variety of demonstrations and information, including a display of electric vehicles by the Electric Vehicle Association of Greater Washington, D.C., a “chicken chat” about backyard chicken coops by Allison Stewart of Deer Run Farm, information about the new countywide glass recycling program, and more.
Sustainability-focused businesses will also be there, including Gettysburg Solar and Sunella Co., a Carlisle-based business that specializes in zero-waste and reusable products, according to the release.
“This new event with the farmers market is somewhat of a spiritual successor to the original Gettysburg Green Gathering event,” said Steve Zimmerman, president of Gettysburg Green Gathering. “The farmers market and Green Gathering both want to help promote sustainable practices, whether it’s sustainable agriculture, sustainable energy, or sustainable building. So this partnership was a natural fit.”
The Homesteading & Green Living Expo has been supported in part by a grant from the Robert C Hoffman Charitable Endowment Trust.
Organizers hope this inaugural Homesteading & Green Living Expo will become an annual event, and may even help foster the creation and growth of new sustainable businesses in Adams County that will be able to offer affordable services to the community.
