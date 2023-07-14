ggg

Gettysburg Borough Stormwater Authority will be doing a rain water collection unit demonstration at the Homesteading and Green Living event. (Submitted Photo)

Two local nonprofit organizations, the Adams County Farmers Market (ACFM) and Gettysburg Green Gathering (GGG), are partnering to host the first-ever Homesteading & Green Living Expo on July 15, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Gettysburg Rec Park in conjunction with the weekly farmers market, according to a joint release from the groups.

“This new event is intended to showcase various businesses, organizations, and resources around Adams County that can help consumers implement environmentally-friendly lifestyle and homesteading goals,” the release reads.

