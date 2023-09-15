Littlestown Area School District Board was treated to updates on Alloway Creek Elementary School (ACES) curriculum and future goals during a work session this week.
ACES Principal Joe Moran told to the board building administration and teachers are auditing processes and procedures currently in place at the school. Moran is in the midst of transitioning into his new position of the school’s principal. Moran was named as the elementary school principal last month.
According to Moran, student test scores improved year over year in ELA (English Language) in third and fourth grades and math in third grade.
Areas of growth, according to state testing, include ELA in third grade, math in fourth and fifth grades, and science in sixth grade.
Staff and students have established a commitment and goal of having students reading and comprehending by the end of second/beginning of third grade, said Moran.
“Reading is one of the key fundamental pieces where all learning starts and foundation to learning,” Moran.
Teachers and school leadership will define what reading proficiency is and develop a tracking system and support students to become proficient in reading, he said. The district has also pledged to support staff development and training to allow teachers to understand best practices to teach reading proficiency.
In regard to the teaching of math at the elementary school level, the school will be looking at and promoting achievement and growth in mathematical skills. Math teachers will be looking at strengthening math standards with students and begin to implement the newly-approved Reveal Math Curriculum for students. The district will also be using a math interventionalist to provide added help for third through fifth graders.
The PBIS – P.I.L.O.T. Program was also reviewed with the board. The program being used for the second year at ACES stands for Problem solve peacefully, Inspire kindness, Lead with Integrity, Own your actions and words, Treat yourself and others with respect.
“We are teaching our students to be PILOTs and all of our students are being taught to be pilots in all aspects of learning each day whether it be in the classroom, in the hallways, at lunch or other areas during the day,” said ACES Assistant Principal David Kochenour.
The program for this year will be expanding to a second tier to include a check in/check out system. Students who need the additional help on the behavioral side will be checking in and checking out with an adult at the beginning and the end of each day. The elementary school has also begun to implement a progressive discipline system. At the elementary level they are teaching children how to become better on the behavior side as part of this system, said Kochenour.
“The check in/check out meetings will be all on the positive side to promote positive behavior and interactions,” said Kochenour.
Moran also discussed how the school will work to improve in the next two years. Staff meetings will be held on a weekly basis to allow teachers and others involved in the education process to share success stories, safety concerns, improvement ideas and best common practices issues, he said.
For the future, Moran laid out some goals for teachers and staff, these include:
· Maintain and strengthen relationships with parents through the use of multiple types of communication on an as needed basis based upon student needs
· Create a safe and positive environment for all students and staff
· Create a partnership with special teachers to support the goals of reading, writing and math across the grades K – 5
· Professional development training
· Implementation and applied practice of training by staff in designing and planning of instructional lessons
· Develop vertical and horizontal alignment in ELA, math, science and social studies practices K-5
Moran said all of the goals are achievable.
“We want to continue to create a safe learning environment to allow our students to grow and learn,” said Moran, noting parents should also expect to hear from teachers on positive developments.
“We will be sharing good news and positive achievements with parents. We like sharing good news a lot more than delivering bad news,” said Moran.
The board will hold its next meeting on Monday, Sept. 18, at 7 p.m.
The board is expected to accept Superintendent Bigger’s resignation at the meeting. Bigger has accepted the superintendent’s position with the Chambersburg Area School District. His resignation is expected to become effective on Nov. 30.
