With 25 years of culinary experience, Nick Milone brings his own chef’s hat to the food services director role at Gettysburg Area School District (GASD).
Originally from New York, Milone is a culinary graduate of the New York Institute of Technology and started his career in New York City restaurants.
“I felt that was the best opportunity to learn and grow,” Milone said.
While employed at Restaurant Associates in New York City, he took on big events like the U.S. Open Tennis Championships, where he worked for two weeks straight without a day off.
In 1992, he worked at a political event that he later found out Hillary Clinton and her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, attended.
What he found most valuable from his experience in the restaurant industry was learning from Austrian, German, and French chefs with whom he worked, he said.
After working in higher education at St. John’s University in Queens, N.Y., and Lebanon Valley College in Annville, the Mechanicsburg resident held positions at West Shore School District, Cumberland Valley School District, and most recently at South Middleton School District.
As GASD food services director, Milone not only has administrative, operational, and managerial responsibilities, but he will also handle program and recipe development.
That is where his culinary background comes in, he said.
He plans to work with staff on purchasing products and breaking down recipes as a team.
“My goals and vision for Gettysburg Area School District is to bring a quality food services program,” Milone said.
Milone, who started at the end of June, said he hopes to provide an overall great dining experience for students.
“I want students to feel welcomed,” Milone said. “I want it to be a place to enjoy time with their friends and have a good meal.”
Milone also sees importance in offering healthier varieties, comfort food, and cultural options.
“Our student customers are very savvy,” Milone said, noting they see creative food ideas online and go to restaurants.
When Milone worked at South Middleton School District, his team created a “menu-tainment,” which was a themed menu for students. The district also had cook-to-order omelet and stir-fry stations – all done before their eyes by a chef.
The point-of-service cooking allowed students to see what was going in their food, he said.
Milone is passionate about building a program at GASD based on student acceptability and having students sample the items before putting them on the menu. Milone said he also believes nutrition goes hand in hand with the educational experience, noting how breakfast truly is important for students to get their energy and sustain it.
“If your school district has a breakfast program, participate in it,” Milone said. “We have a full meal for students. I think it’s important they participate in it.”
In Milone’s free time, he enjoys cooking northern and southern Italian cuisine for his family because of his Italian descent.
“I don’t rush anything in the kitchen,” Milone said. “I like to build flavors using things in a disciplined way. It creates success.”
