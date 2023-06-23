The property tax rate is holding steady in the Upper Adams School District.

A unanimous school board Tuesday adopted a 2023-2024 general fund budget with no change to the current tax rate of 15.6383 mills. A mill equals $1 of tax per $1,000 of a property’s assessed valuation.

 

