The property tax rate is holding steady in the Upper Adams School District.
A unanimous school board Tuesday adopted a 2023-2024 general fund budget with no change to the current tax rate of 15.6383 mills. A mill equals $1 of tax per $1,000 of a property’s assessed valuation.
As in most years, the state required school districts to adopt budgets even though legislators have not yet decided how much state funding districts will receive.
The budget includes District Business Manager Shelley Hobbs’ projection of $15,123,734 in state revenue.
“Some of the governor’s projections are actually much better, so we will see what happens whenever the state budget is approved,” Hobbs said.
The budget includes a package of proposed new expenditures for which the estimate cost has fallen from an initial estimate of $442,170 to $284,120, largely due to negotiations with online service, insurance, and digital security companies. The latter agreed to switch from lump-sum payments on multi-year contracts to annualized payments. The package also includes an additional special education professional, math teacher, and full-time substitute to offset a perpetual shortage, as well as $20,000 for the first new marching band uniforms in many years.
In total, the budget includes $33,102,741 in revenue and $34,470,792 in expenditures. The revenue figure includes local and federal sources as well as state funding.
The budget offsets the shortfall with $1,308,051 from the unassigned fund balance, which accumulates year to year to cover unexpected expenses, and $60,000 from a similar fund aimed at dealing with mandatory contributions to the teachers’ state retirement system.
During a board committee meeting earlier this month, Hobbs said revenues are running ahead of assumptions in the current budget, in part because of a “phenomenal” rise in interest rates.
The board also adopted a resolution under the state’s Homestead and Farmstead Exclusion program, which Hobbs said will result in slightly more than $1 million of property taxes being replaced by state gambling tax revenues.
In addition, the board approved a package of wage increases for 2023-2024.
Thirty-two support staff members will receive a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) of 3.68 percent plus merit increases based on evaluations, resulting in a total increase of $48,873 over this year.
Ten administrators will receive the same COLA resulting in a total increase of $58,053.
Hobbs will receive the same COLA plus a merit increase as well as $2,500 because she also serves as the district’s director of transportation.
Plumbing
The board also learned that no plumbing bids were received for a proposed approximately $2.87 million renovation of north gym locker and team rooms and creation of two classrooms at BHS.
Completion is now expected by the end of this year instead of near Thanksgiving.
Representatives of RLPS Architects said plumbing contractors expressed interest but stopped short of bidding. Bids are being sought again and are to be in hand for the board’s next meeting at 6 p.m. July 11 in the board room at BHS.
Bids were received for the three other categories of construction, all in line with budget estimates, with the apparent low bidder for mechanical construction now expected to bid for the plumbing job, according to RLPS.
The board approved a notice of intent to award contracts to the lowest bidders for general, mechanical, and electrical construction, but the project will not get a final go-ahead until all four bids are in place and comply with technical and fiscal requirements, board member Tom Wilson said.
In other business, the school board:
• Accepted and expressed gratitude for several donations: 12 volleyballs for Upper Adams Intermediate School from Wesley and Maggie Hoover; $2,050 from the Peyton Walker Foundation for an automatic external defibrillator used in heart emergencies for Biglerville High School (BHS); $1,000 from Sandy Hollow Arts for a fourth-grade field trip to King’s Gap; and $40 from Kim Johnson and $50 from Katie Schroeder, both for the Upper Adams Intermediate School Garden Club.
• Approved two overnight trips: July 16-19 for a high school field hockey team camp at Kutztown University, to be funded by the student activities’ account and students; July 19-21 for a high school girls’ soccer team camp at Penn State University, to be funded by the same sources; Aug. 3-5 for a high school girls; basketball team camp at California University of Pennsylvania, to be paid for by the activities’ fund.
• The Upper Adams Canner Funds received 30 applications from teachers for classroom grants and was able to award 23 grants totaling $17,900, board member Susan Crouse said.
• Approved “A Christmas Carol” as the BHS fall play, with performance dates to be determined.
• Authorized creation of a Friends of Rachel Club at BHS. The organization’s purpose is to work against school violence. It was founded by the family of a Columbine High School shooting victim.
