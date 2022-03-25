Paula Frey, Alloway Creek Elementary School nurse, received the Pennsylvania School Nurse Excellence Award for the South-Central Region of Pennsylvania for 2022.
Frey has been a nurse in the district for 18 years. Dr. Carolyn Fiascki, the district’s compliance officer, presented Frey with the award during a recent school board meeting.
Fiascki wrote the letter recommending Frey for the award.
“Paula is the ideal example for what a school nurse should be. She is efficient, has a calm demeanor and excellent problem solver and sound judgement,” said Fiascki.
Fiascki also told those at the meeting that Frey put many hours in assisting with the district’s pandemic health and safety plan and worked diligently to assure the health and safety of district students and staff during the pandemic.
