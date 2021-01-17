Gettysburg National Military Park and Eisenhower National Historic Site have launched new 3D tours of five of the park’s historic buildings. These tours provide a new and unprecedented level of access to iconic structures on the Gettysburg battlefield and the Eisenhower farm.
Whether you use your home computer, smartphone or virtual reality headset; a visitor has full and unique access to explore all of the following five historic buildings: David Wills house, Lydia Leister house, Abraham Brian house, Eisenhower house, and Eisenhower show barn. These 3D tours can be found on the Gettysburg NMP website (www.nps.gov/gett) and the Eisenhower NHS website (www.nps.gov/eise).
