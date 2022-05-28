A Carroll Valley man sentenced to death for the murder of Pennsylvania Wildlife Conservation Officer David Grove returned to an Adams County courtroom after a decade seeking a new trial and sentencing hearing, according to court officials.
Christopher Johnson, now 39, appeared in Adams County Court from Monday through Thursday for a hearing on his claims before Lancaster County Senior Judge Joseph C. Madenspacher, according to a status report filed May 6 in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.
Johnson’s motion to recuse all four Adams County Court of Common Pleas judges was granted on Jan. 10, 2019, so the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts reassigned the case to Madenspacher, according to the status report filed by Johnson’s attorney Peter Walker of the Federal Community Defender Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.
“We are certainly opposed to any re-sentence and confident that will not occur,” Adams County District Attorney Brian Sinnett said. “However, we expect more testimony to be needed at a later time and will not have a ruling on this for quite a while.”
Johnson was given the death penalty by a Lancaster jury in Adams County Court on Oct. 4, 2012, after being convicted of first-degree murder in the 2010 shooting death of Grove.
On Dec. 17, 2018, Johnson filed an amended petition for writ of habeas corpus and collateral relief, and the prosecution filed an answer and motion to dismiss the amended post-conviction petition on Nov. 17, 2020, according to court filings.
Walker and Andrew Childers, also of the Federal Community Defender Office, filed a reply to the prosecution’s filing on April 15, 2021, claiming prior counsel was ineffective at trial, among other reasons, and Johnson should be granted “a new trial and/or sentencing hearing.”
Johnson was represented by Adams County Chief Public Defender Kristin Rice and attorney William Miele during the trial, according to court documents.
In the reply filing, Johnson’s federal attorneys allege counsel was ineffective for many reasons, ranging from failing to object to the panel of prospective jurors selected from Lancaster County for trial to failing to utilize material impeachment evidence of any agreement with a key witness that was alleged to have been misrepresented at trial.
Some of Johnson’s arguments centered on the jury pool selected at his trial.
Johnson’s attorneys alleged trial counsel was ineffective for failing to object to the venire, the panel of prospective jurors, because the Lancaster County jury pool “was still saturated with the highly prejudicial publicity that had necessitated the original change of venire from Adams County,” according to the filing. Johnson’s attorneys wrote in the filing that television stations WGAL, WHP, WHTM, and WPMT all broadcast to both Adams and Lancaster counties.
One prospective juror was challenged by the prosecution, according to the filing.
Johnson’s attorneys alleged in the filing the prosecution “used its peremptory strikes in a discriminatory manner to strike an African American on the jury panel,” and appellate counsel was ineffective for bringing it to light that the trial court failed to conduct the proper three-step inquiry under Batson into whether the prosecution’s reasons for striking the juror “were merely pretextual.”
The prospective juror allegedly withheld a criminal record in the questionnaire, according to the prosecution.
At Johnson’s trial, Adams County Court of Common Pleas Judge Shawn Wagner was the district attorney at the time and prosecuted the case, along with Montgomery County First Assistant District Attorney Kevin Steele, who is now district attorney in Montgomery County.
According to the filing, Johnson’s due process rights were violated by the prosecution for “failing to disclose to trial counsel significant impeachment evidence that would have undermined” a key witness’s credibility. Johnson’s attorneys alleged in the filing that the prosecution threatened to charge the key witness with Grove’s murder “if he did not testify as they wanted and created an expectation of leniency in” the individual’s related criminal cases.
“Additionally, to the extent evidence of this agreement was available to trial counsel, this Court should hold an evidentiary hearing to address trial counsel’s failure to impeach” the key witness “with this evidence,” Johnson’s attorneys asserted in the filing.
On Nov. 11, 2010, Johnson shot Grove, 31, when the officer stopped him along Schriver Road during a poaching investigation. Prosecutors said Johnson fired 15 shots with the fatal wound hitting the back of the neck.
The jury also found Johnson guilty of persons not to possess a firearm, firearms not to be carried without a license, and possessing instruments of crime, in addition to other game commission offenses.
In October 2015, the U.S. Supreme Court denied Johnson’s petition for writ of certiorari after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court affirmed the first-degree murder conviction in December 2014. Two Pennsylvania Supreme Court justices, Max Baer and Debra McCloskey Todd, levied a dissenting opinion on the imposition of the death penalty in the case.
On Feb. 13, 2015, Gov. Tom Wolf imposed a moratorium on the death penalty pending completion of a legislative commission’s study to find any flaws in the system and ways to fix them. As a result, Johnson’s death sentence was temporarily suspended. Johnson’s execution was set for March 18, 2016.
Three people who voluntarily gave up their appeals have been executed in Pennsylvania since the U.S. Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty in 1976, the Associated Press reported.
Johnson is incarcerated at the State Correctional Institution at Phoenix in Collegeville, Pa., according to court documents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.