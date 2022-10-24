Upper Adams School District board members split 7-1 Tuesday to hire a social worker.
Member Cindy Janczyk cast the dissenting vote. Member Gerald Walmer was not present.
A social worker would “be more proactive than waiting for a student to erupt and so forth and bring violence or a weapon or something into the school,” board member Ron Ebbert said.
Much of a social worker’s time is devoted to connecting people in need with appropriate services, board President Tom Wilson said.
The decision was “really difficult,” Janczyk said.
“There’s so much justification for any extra help we can get” for students, but available state grant money would cover only the social worker’s salary without benefits, and only last for two years, she said.
Potential effects on taxpayers need to be part of the equation, and without clarity on how the position would be sustained over the long term, Janczyk said she could not vote to approve it.
Wilson summarized emails the board received from district resident Chuck Stump, who also cited fiscal concerns and stated that the board began to consider the position only after learning about the grant money.
Stump’s assertion is “reasonable,” but doesn’t mean the social worker position is “a bad idea,” Wilson said.
The grant possibility gave the board a new option to consider after it reached a consensus earlier this year not to hire an armed police officer or security person, he said.
Because those discussions identified a need but not a solution, Wilson said a concern has been “nagging” him.
“If something happens and we have done nothing, we have some serious questions to answer later on,” Wilson said.
Stump also expressed dismay about the potential use of an unforeseen $350,000 increase in regular state funding and an expected $500,000 reduction next year in the district’s debt service costs, especially in light of inflation, according to Wilson.
Wilson said the board “doesn’t want to raise taxes,” and only one Adams County district has raised taxes less than Upper Adams over the last five years.
Expressing concerns similar to Stump’s was one of two people who rose from the audience to speak.
“Taxpayers are on the hook” for costs after the state grant money runs out, Virginia Martin said.
The board should differentiate between things are are “nice to have” and those that are “absolutely needed,” she said.
“Where does our wish list end?” she asked.
Martin urged the board not to “find new ways to spend the money,” and said a social worker might duplicate services already provided by existing district employees or offered by Adams County.
Taking the opposite tack was district parent Christian Parker, who said he has routinely collaborated with social workers during his more than 25 years as an occupational therapist.
Social workers’ expertise enables them to find resources and “cherry pick the things that are appropriate for those kids that are most at risk,” he said..
The board voted 8-0 to post a job description and advertise for social work candidates.
The district has applied to the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) for $126,086 in available funding for mental health efforts over two years.
For a certified social worker with a master’s degree, the salary alone would be in the range of $55,000 annually, district Business Manager Shelley Hobbs told the board last month.
