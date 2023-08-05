With two unanimous 9-0 votes, the Littlestown Area School District Board of Directors gave final approval to a $53.5 million building project to combine grades 6 through 12 into one expanded building.

Project construction is slated to begin next month with a completion date of late 2025. The two votes approved awarding the construction bids and authorized the district to sell bonds to pay for the bulk of the project.

 

