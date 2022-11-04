Oxford Township supervisors set a time for 2023 budget discussions, continued the search for a new pension plan for employees, and resolved confusion about sewer hook ups at their Wednesday meeting.
Supervisors agreed to advertise the 2023 budget for continued discussion at the board’s Dec. 7 meeting at 10 a.m. The draft anticipates as much as a 25 percent hike in spending for the coming year, according to township Manager Darrin Catts.
The increase is due to the township’s portion of shared costs for Eastern Adams Regional Police (EARP) Department, additional employee benefits and healthcare costs, fuel costs and the traffic light at Brickyard Road and state Route 94, Catts wrote in an email after the supervisors’ meeting. “This appears to be a large increase but there are large items on the list for next year especially the traffic light, as well as bringing the pay for our police officers in line with other area departments.”
Catts expressed confidence that despite the increased expenditure, “absolutely the increase will come from funds we currently have available. There will be no tax increase.”
Catts also updated supervisors on the pension plan change expected for the next fiscal year. One plan is not eligible for state funds according to the state auditor general, said Catts.
He told the three-member panel the search will continue for a better plan and discussed a Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors (PSATS) plan that seemed to meet criteria reflected in the supervisors’ previous discussions.
“Our solicitor and PSATS will be working on that” Catts said.
Pertaining to the question of whether 12 Brickyard Road residents must hook up to the new sewer system installed near their properties, Catts claimed a state Department of Environmental Protection representative said there is no choice but to connect to the sewer system because of the requirements of a township ordinance.
New Oxford Municipal Authority (NOMA) had indicated private septic systems passing a test did not need to hook up while the township required residents to shift their sewerage to the new system running past their properties. Township Solicitor John Baransky and NOMA resolved the confusion and Catts said “mandatory notices are being prepared” and the residences will be connected to the new public system.
John Spangler may be contacted at jrspanglerjr@outlook.com.
