Oxford Township supervisors set a time for 2023 budget discussions, continued the search for a new pension plan for employees, and resolved confusion about sewer hook ups at their Wednesday meeting.

Supervisors agreed to advertise the 2023 budget for continued discussion at the board’s Dec. 7 meeting at 10 a.m. The draft anticipates as much as a 25 percent hike in spending for the coming year, according to township Manager Darrin Catts.

John Spangler may be contacted at jrspanglerjr@outlook.com.

