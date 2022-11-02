The Adams County Technical Institute’s (ACTI) open house set for Nov. 10 will show students they can earn industry certifications and college credits all before graduating from high school.

From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 1126 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg, students will have the opportunity to meet with teachers, ask questions, tour classrooms and labs, and speak with current students, according to Shawn Eckenrode, administrative director at ACTI.

Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.