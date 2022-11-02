The Adams County Technical Institute’s (ACTI) open house set for Nov. 10 will show students they can earn industry certifications and college credits all before graduating from high school.
From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 1126 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg, students will have the opportunity to meet with teachers, ask questions, tour classrooms and labs, and speak with current students, according to Shawn Eckenrode, administrative director at ACTI.
While the event is focused on Adams County sophomores, Eckenrode said anyone is welcome to come with their families to learn more about the programs.
Other technical education schools have prided themselves on being “the best kept secret,” Eckenrode said.
“We don’t want to be that,” Eckenrode said. “We want people to know what we are.”
The Adams County Tech Prep Consortium, formed in 1995, became ACTI in 2020, with students attending from Bermudian Springs, Conewago Valley, Fairfield, Gettysburg, and Littlestown school districts.
ACTI offers hands-on learning opportunities for high school juniors and seniors through eight programs, including allied health, culinary arts, criminal justice, building trades, early learning, computer networking, diesel mechanics, and career connections.
In the last couple of years, Eckenrode said programs such as allied health, diesel mechanics, and building trades had waiting lists because of student interest.
“All of our programs are essentially full,” Eckenrode added. “It’s just about as full as we can get, especially with our current junior class.”
The open house is a chance to gauge the interests of the next junior class, according to Eckenrode. Adams County sophomores must submit a 2022-23 application for ACTI to their guidance counselors by Feb. 4, according to ACTI’s website.
For seniors only, a newer program known as career connections will connect students to the workforce. The ACTI workforce development coordinator, who runs the program, will strengthen business connections and find job opportunities for students that will entail a training plan, agreement, and structured hours, Eckenrode said.
Eckenrode said career and technical education is important because “it keeps kids in school.” Studies have shown graduation rates are higher for programs like this than the overall graduation rates for high schoolers, according to Eckenrode.
“Kids are more engaged in courses like this because they are relevant,” Eckenrode said. “Children choose to come to us.”
This is the first time the open house is being held in November, according to Eckenrode, who noted it was in January in the past.
Eckenrode said ACTI is looking to the future through a feasibility study, which is evaluating options for programs and space expansion opportunities.
The study is still in progress, but it will assist with looking at programming, building sizes, how to expand without building, and examining leasing opportunities among many other options, according to Eckenrode.
