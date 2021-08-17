Crowds braved 100-plus degree heat to hear Mike Harris. Savas Beatie, the leading trade publisher of Civil War and other military history books, sponsored its third Gettysburg Meetup Aug. 12-15, giving about 200 Civil War enthusiasts the opportunity to meet more than 20 authors in informal settings, attend battlefield tours, hear author presentations and panel discussions.
Crowds braved 100-plus degree heat to hear Mike Harris. Savas Beatie, the leading trade publisher of Civil War and other military history books, sponsored its third Gettysburg Meetup Aug. 12-15, giving about 200 Civil War enthusiasts the opportunity to meet more than 20 authors in informal settings, attend battlefield tours, hear author presentations and panel discussions.
Courtesy Leon Reed
Heritage Center Manager Tammy Myers, left, and Savas Beatie Publisher Ted Savas take a break during the Gettysburg Meetup.
Courtesy Leon Reed
Mechanicsville author Bradley Gottlieb shows the cover of one of his many books during the Civil War book event.
Savas Beatie, the leading trade publisher of Civil War and other military history books sponsored its third Gettysburg Meetup Aug. 12-15.
The event provided a chance for approximately 200 Civil War enthusiasts, many local but others from at least as far away as Las Vegas, to meet more than 20 Savas Beatie authors in informal settings, attend battlefield tours, hear author presentations and panel discussions, and buy massive amounts of books. The event was headquartered at the Gettysburg Heritage Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.