The Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) Board approved a resolution regarding real estate taxes at least week’s meeting. The resolution is a requirement of recently-enacted Pennsylvania Act 57.

Act 57 was signed into law on July 11, and “requires school districts that impose a real estate tax to adopt a resolution between October 9, 2022 and January 7, 2023 to comply with the law,” according to the documents provided by GASD.

