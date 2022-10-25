The Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) Board approved a resolution regarding real estate taxes at least week’s meeting. The resolution is a requirement of recently-enacted Pennsylvania Act 57.
Act 57 was signed into law on July 11, and “requires school districts that impose a real estate tax to adopt a resolution between October 9, 2022 and January 7, 2023 to comply with the law,” according to the documents provided by GASD.
“Act 57 of 2022 is intended to remedy the situation when a new property owner does not receive a real estate tax bill (presumably because the bill was sent to the prior owners), and only learns of the real estate taxes owed through a delinquency notice. Act 57 amends the Local Tax Collection Act. It requires tax collectors of local governments’ real estate taxes to waive the imposition of penalties, interest and other charges for the late payment of real estate taxes in certain limited instances,” the document reads.
Act 57 will go into effect with the July 1, 2023, tax bills, according to GASD Business Manager Belinda Wallen.
The background document on GASD’s website outlines what taxpayers must do to qualify under Act 57. Within 12 months of acquiring a property, the taxpayer must fill out a waiver form, proving their acquisition “and that they are the owner of the taxed property,” the document reads.
An affirmation form must be signed by the taxpayer indicating they did not receive the real estate tax bill for the property, and the taxpayer is responsible for paying “the entire amount of the face value of the real estate taxes owed on the property at the time the waiver form is submitted,” according to the document.
Under Act 57, the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development has been tasked with creating a waiver form for local governments and tax collectors to provide taxpayers.
