During Reading Township’s reorganization meeting, supervisors reviewed past successes and revealed plans for the coming year.
Chairmen Kevin Holtzinger noted he is incredibly proud that the supervisors “passed a budget with no tax increase for the 12th year in a row.”
When asked about plans for the upcoming year, the immediate response from all the supervisors was continued efforts to fix dangerous intersections around the township.
Vice Chairman Wes Thomason made particular mention of the intersection of “Stoney Point Road 234, Peepytown Road, and Germany Road” as the municipality’s most dangerous intersections.
According to Supervisor Jason Phillips, “the board is “conscious of our dangerous intersections, and is working to resolve the issue.”
Phillips said the board is discussing the issue with Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).
Supervisors are also talking with United Hook and Ladder, Company 33 about its space. In the past United presented the township with an idea to benefit both parties.
According to Phillips the township is also working to improve the baseball fields they own.
“Depending on weather conditions, by the spring, the baseball fields, dugouts and the pitcher’s mounds on the fields, will be updated,” said Phillips.
During the reorganizational portion of the meeting, Holtzinger was chosen as board chairman as well as liaison to the municipal authority. Thomason was named vice chairman and will also serve as the township’s liaison with the police department and fire companies, and serve as emergency management coordinator.
Officer William Ceravola was appointed as the police officer in charge. Susan Smith was re-appointed as the Reading Township solicitor and Kimberly Beard was re-appointed township secretary/treasurer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.