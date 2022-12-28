Hamiltonban Township supervisors approved a 2023 budget Thursday morning with no tax hike on the horizon.

The budget’s expenses totaled more than $360,000 over projected income, with the balance being made up through a transfer from the capital reserve and interfund operating transfers. Capital building improvements for 2023 include paving the entrance drive of the educational campus and $50,000 toward architectural and engineering costs for a new equipment pole barn, to be built in 2024.

 

