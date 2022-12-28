Hamiltonban Township supervisors approved a 2023 budget Thursday morning with no tax hike on the horizon.
The budget’s expenses totaled more than $360,000 over projected income, with the balance being made up through a transfer from the capital reserve and interfund operating transfers. Capital building improvements for 2023 include paving the entrance drive of the educational campus and $50,000 toward architectural and engineering costs for a new equipment pole barn, to be built in 2024.
“There are no major differences this year than last year,” said J. Edward Deardorff, supervisors chair Edward Deardorff said.
“We haven’t had to raise taxes for the last several years,” he said.
The property tax rate will remain at 1.4589 mills, and a 0.24-mill fire tax rate will support the township’s volunteer fire departments – Fairfield, Fountaindale, Cashtown, and South Mountain – along with donations from the township based on jurisdiction.
The most significant expense is related to highway construction, maintenance, and building costs, including the purchase of a $250,000 2024 Mack truck. It has been financed and will be paid off within the next five years. A new box culvert will be constructed on Mt. Hope Road.
“Next year, we will be putting more money into the infrastructure of the buildings and roads,” Deardorff said. That will include enlarging the municipal waiting room, installing new floors and chairs, and reevaluating all office equipment.
Where private burials can occur was a topic for discussion at the monthly supervisor meeting, which took place Dec. 20. A Mountain Road property, purchased through a tax sale, contains a burial plot established in 1990. According to state law, burials may take place on private property only after checking township or borough zoning ordinances.
“We didn’t even have any zoning laws until 1994,” Deardorff said. “So, it was legal at that time.”
He said the township’s zoning regulations have undergone significant changes in the last few years, and work is under way to develop guidelines regarding cemeteries and private burials.
The township hopes to have it completed in about six months, and Deardorff believes it may be used as a template for other townships and boroughs in Adams County.
In other board business last week:
• Roadmaster Ray Herr Jr. told supervisors the township has all its winter supplies, including magnesium chloride, which will melt icy roads instead of salt. He said the new Bobcat skid steer loader was received and was on display at the township Christmas celebration.
• The Hamiltonban Board of Supervisors meets the first and third Tuesday of each month. The reorganization meeting is to take place at 7 p.m. Jan. 3.
