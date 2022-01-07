With two to four inches of snow forecast beginning Thursday evening, some local municipalities stepped up to declare snow emergencies.
Cumberland Township officials declared a snow and ice emergency effective at 6 p.m. Thursday banning parking on township roads “in such a manner as to imped or obstruct snow removal efforts.” Snow may not be thrown or blown onto roads, and residents are asked to shovel out hydrants and handicapped access ramps, according to the declaration.
