The Bermudian Springs School District Board approved its 2022-23 preliminary budget Tuesday with a projected 4.7% tax increase, the maximum allowed by Pennsylvania’s Act 1 Index.
The school board voted separately on the preliminary budget and the tax rate. The preliminary budget passed in a unanimous vote.
The motion for setting the millage rate at the Pennsylvania Act 1 Index was approved in a 7-2 vote. School board members Jennifer Goldhahn and Travis Mathna voted against the motion.
Prior to the vote, Goldhahn questioned if the board was approving the tax increase at the Act 1 Index.
School Board Vice President Matthew Nelson confirmed they were setting the millage rate of 13.0514, which is the Act 1 Index.
“Remember, this is not our final budget,” board President Michael Wool said via Zoom. “This is just setting our preliminary (budget) and at this time, what we’re saying is that our budget will not exceed the Act 1 Index but could come in under.”
Officials said the Pennsylvania School Code allows for a reduction in millage rate from the preliminary budget to the final budget, but it does not allow for an increase. The millage rate is not fixed for the 2022-23 school year until the adoption of the final budget in June, officials said.
The projected tax increase works out to $117 per year for a $199,732 average assessed property in East Berlin; $115 per year for a $197,350 average assessed property in Hamilton Township; $114.95 per year for a $196,233 average assessed property in Huntington Township; $116.93 for a $199,087 average assessed property in Latimore Township; $118.30 per year for a $201,942 average assessed property in Reading Township; and $90.67 per year for a $154,778 average assessed property in York Springs, according to the panel.
The preliminary budget showed $32.5 million in revenues and $34.3 million in expenditures.
There will be approximately $1.7 million taken from the unassigned fund account to help balance the budget shortfall, along with the tax increase, according to district Business Manager Justin Peart.
The proposed budget included $18.7 million in local revenue, $13.1 in state revenue, and $604,000 in federal revenue, according to the agenda.
During a three-hour caucus meeting on Monday, Peart gave a presentation to school board members on the 2022-23 proposed budget with tax increase options of zero, 2.35%, and the maximum allowed by Pennsylvania’s Act 1 of 4.7 percent.
Non-discretionary items such as salary and benefits, charter/cyber school tuition, transportation, and other items make up 89.39% of the overall general fund budget, according to officials, who noted this means approximately 10.61% falls into the discretionary category.
The preliminary budget will be publicly available for 30 days prior to final adoption at the school board’s June meeting.
