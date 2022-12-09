Despite a legislator’s recommendation, Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) Board member AmyBeth Hodges was not chosen as the district’s legislative chairperson to the Pennsylvania School Boards Association (PSBA).
Dan Moul (R-91) said he emailed board members prior to the meeting Monday, noting how “she (Hodges) did a pretty good job and hopes she agrees to continue doing that job.”
“But they felt otherwise,” Moul said Wednesday. “It is what it is. I can’t change it. I don’t win everything.”
School board member Al Moyer was voted in to fill the slot for 2023 during the school board’s reorganization meeting Monday. After a long pause, Moyer was nominated by school board member Mike Dickerson.
In his 16 years in office, Moul said Hodges is the first school board member from Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) to take time to meet with him about school-related topics.
“I was saddened to see she wasn’t keeping that position,” Moul, adding she had “a really great rapport” with him and other local elected officials.
Hodges said Wednesday “the PSBA liaison role was one I truly enjoyed.”
“It was an honor to serve in that capacity,” Hodges said. “I know I did an outstanding job in that role. Our House Rep. Dan Moul and state Senator Doug Mastriano sent emails of support on my behalf to the full board prior to the reorganization.”
While Moul said he is “disappointed,” he thinks Moyer “will do a good job.”
“I have known him most of my life,” Moul said. “We went to school together.”
Moul said they both attended Conewago Valley School District, so he has known Moyer for at least five decades.
Moyer said Wednesday he looks forward to working with Moul and other legislators.
With his background as a former superintendent at two school districts and working with the PSBA’s legislative team in the past, Moyer said he believes he will bring “considerable experience” to his new role on the school board.
He previously served as a co-chair on a PSBA committee on charter school reform, he said.
“Frankly, I think with my background as a former superintendent and relationships with PSBA, I think I can make things happen more than other people without those experiences,” Moyer said.
Hodges also had served as the board treasurer this year. School board member Tim Seigman was nominated in her place in May and approved as treasurer for July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023.
At the reorganization meeting Monday, Kenneth Hassinger was voted in as board president once again and Dickerson was selected as vice president of the school board.
Hodges voted against those leadership positions as well as Moyer’s role.
“All three have voted in favor of back-to-back tax increases along with huge costly projects during a pandemic and current recession,” Hodges said. “Most people in our community are astounded with their voting records. My vote always reflects the best interest of our children and constituents. When I was elected, I vowed to always fight for the taxpayer, and I have not lost sight of that goal.”
Hassinger said he respects “every board member’s position on issues and their vote.”
“We are a group of nine that has to delicately balance the needs of the students, staff, and community,” Hassinger said.
Both Moyer and Dickerson shared similar views as Hassinger.
“When we, as a board act, we need to be a team,” Moyer said. “Working together as a team and not as an individual is critical to the success to the team.”
Moyer noted that most members are on the school board “for the right reasons.”
“They have a service attitude,” Moyer said. “I have very little tolerance for people in it for self-serving purposes.”
Moyer called Hodges’ approval for contractual obligations for school leaders “disingenuous” and “hypocritical” since she also sought a zero-tax increase that would not give individuals “the resources they need.”
Dickerson said he respects “the thoughts and opinions of all board members.”
“We are a diverse group that all bring something unique to the table. Currently, as it stands, tax revenue is the school district’s sole source of revenue, and it is a difficult task to equitably balance the needs of the district and the community,” Dickerson said. “Over the past three years, we all have worked together to invest those tax dollars in order to provide the maximum return on investment for all stakeholders.”
Dickerson cited an example as the high school’s heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) project “that has recently wrapped up.”
“Due to our administrative team making recommendations, and careful oversight from the board, that project closed several million dollars under budget,” Dickerson claimed.
Also, during the meeting, GASD Board members hired Jeffrey S. Matzner as assistant superintendent of schools, effective on a date yet to be determined through June 30, 2027. He will receive a $135,000 salary, according to school officials.
GASD Superintendent Jason Perrin welcomed Matzner, who attended the meeting Monday with family. Matzner is currently the middle school principal at Central Dauphin School District and will be at GASD at the beginning of February, Perrin said.
