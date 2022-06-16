Additional street signs will soon provide advance notice for tractor trailer drivers not to make certain turns on Waynesboro Pike, Liberty Township Board of Supervisors decided Tuesday.
The township is constantly faced with tractor-trailer drivers following GPS instructions then finding themselves traversing backroads not built with big rigs in mind.
The new signs will be a precautionary measure to alleviate concerns for the township as well as prevent confusion for truck drivers.
Although there have been no reported truck traffic incidents, residents have noted problems with concern whether truckers see signs prior to turning.
Resident Christine Harrigton, of Harrington’s Equipment Company, spoke of tractor-trailer trucks turning around in her parking lot, tying up the area as the drivers maneuver the rigs to get out of the tight spot in which GPS landed then, while they search for an alternate more accommodating route.
New additional signs for Waynesboro Pike, recently approved by Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), aim to warn drivers prior to them reaching Orchard Road from either direction.
The signs indicating no trucks allowed on Orchard Road will be placed 30 feet back from the intersection, board Chair Walter “Mickey” Barlow said.
The signs, which had already been ordered, were installed by the township road department following the monthly board meeting.
In other business, a codification public hearing was held, and the board granted unanimous approval to have all township ordinances available online.
The board of supervisors will next meet July 5 at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.