Roadways throughout rural Latimore Township are slated for a makeover.
As part of what the township’s three-member board of supervisors terms as an “aggressive” maintenance schedule, the roadway facelift could cost slightly more than $700,000.
Supervisors opened three bids for the work during their regularly-scheduled monthly business meeting Monday, April 11, and voted unanimously to table a final decision until the proposals have been thoroughly reviewed and vetted.
“We can’t make a hasty decision,” said Supervisor Chair Dan Worley.
The highest bid was submitted by Harrisburg-based Pennsy Supply for $708,388, and the lowest bid was from E.K. Services, of New Cumberland, for $695,850. In the middle was a proposal by New Enterprise, of Chambersburg, for $701,663.
Five locally-owned roads and a pair of township parking lots were included in the bid package.
Supervisor Woody Myers noted “every road and parking lot have different prices” in the bid package, resulting in township leaders agreeing to postpone a final decision.
“It will come down to specifics,” said Myers.
A final vote is likely to occur at an upcoming public meeting. Road work could begin this summer, pending a contract being awarded.
According to supervisors, the following roads and properties were part of the bid package:
• Ridge Road, from US Route 15 to Baltimore Pike
• Two Churches Road, from Bermudian Creek Road to Lake Meade Road
• Latimore Creek Road, from Mountain Road to County Line Road
• Meadow View Road, from Cloverdale Farm Road to Township Line Road
• The parking area at Latimore’s public park, 711 Pondtown Road
• The parking area at the township’s municipal building, 559 Old US Route 15, near York Springs.
The township intends to subsidize the work “creatively,” via a combination of American Rescue Plan dollars and liquid fuels funding, among other options, according to Worley.
Latimore Township has about $140,000 in its federal rescue plan account, and receives $175,000 annually in state liquid fuels money. There are 120,596 miles of public roads in Pennsylvania, as well as 73,091 miles owned by municipalities, which are eligible for liquid fuels revenues. The formula for payments is based on population and miles of locally-owned road.
Overall, the township has a yearly budget of about $800,000.
“We’ve never had to borrow money,” said Worley.
In other business:
• Latimore Township Police Chief Vic Woerner said his department responded to 77 calls, worked 161 hours, and logged 354 miles in March.
• Woerner announced that Drug Take Back Day is scheduled for Saturday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bermudian Springs High School. The Adams County Sheriff’s office is assisting with the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.