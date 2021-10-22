A Gettysburg Area High School student was struck by a school bus while walking on Old Harrisburg Road in Straban Township Friday, school district officials said.
Pennsylvania State Police were investigating the incident after a Gettysburg Area School District school bus transporting four middle school students allegedly struck the student at 7:14 a.m. at 996 Old Harrisburg Road, located near the high school according to a district press release.
The injured student was airlifted to Hershey Medical Center, according to a Gettysburg Fire Department Facebook post. The department also assisted at the scene.
Staff immediately contacted the family of the children on the bus at the time of the accident, the district release stated.
“Our main focus is on the wellbeing of the injured student and their family,” the release stated.
Old Harrisburg Road was closed between Gordon Avenue and the Boyds School/ Schealer Road intersection until police left the scene at 10 a.m. The crash is still under investigation, police said.
