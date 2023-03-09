The man behind “the greatest show on Earth” will be front and center on Littlestown High School’s stage on Friday and Saturday.
From small sideshow attractions to a giant museum and a famed circus, “Barnum” traces the rise of P.T. Barnum, the real-life 19th-century showman credited with coining the cliché “there’s a sucker born every minute.”
With big musical numbers, a brightly colored set, circus tricks, an elementary-school chorus, and sideshow attractions in the lobby, the production is “a comeback in a big way” from the smaller-scale shows necessitated by the pandemic, director Michael Baker said.
“Almost every song is a big ensemble number. I really like how you can get a lot of kids involved,” said Baker, an English teacher who has directed shows at Littlestown for more than decade.
The musical is “an acting-troupe type of show” with members of the ensemble stepping forward to play numerous roles, Baker said. That includes the approximately 15 chorus members from Alloway Creek Elementary School, who not only sing four songs, but also move about the stage as “extras.”
The show is a change for senior Christian Keller, who portrays Barnum.
His previous roles have often been “downtrodden” characters such as the lead in “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” two years ago, Baker said.
“It’s fun to watch him do something that’s a complete 180,” he said. “The whole show plays on the theme of ‘humbug,’ his boasts and brags.”
Meanwhile, senior Kenzie Hull provides a necessary “counterpoint” as Barnum’s wife, Charity, known as “Chairy.”
Keller’s Barnum is all “imagination, crowds, and color,” while Hull embodies a woman “pretty much grounded in reality,” Baker said.
Theirs is not the early romance so often seen on stage, but a marriage decades along, in which the couple “dotes on one another” but also “complains and argues,” he said.
“There’s some really good, strong character stuff there,” Baker said.
The sideshow attractions, such as “The World’s Oldest Baby,” begin at 7 p.m. and the curtain goes up in the high school auditorium at 7:30 Friday and Saturday. Admission is $10 for adults, or $7 for students.
The musical, with book by Mark Bramble, lyrics by Michael Stewart and music by Cy Coleman, was a hit on Broadway and in London.
