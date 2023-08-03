Members of the Adams County Council of Governments (ACCOG) recently voted to send a letter of support for a private company’s broadband grant application.
Comcast has “a robust” application they plan to submit for Adams County through the $200 million Pennsylvania Infrastructure Program announced in April, according to officials.
The $200 million available in Pennsylvania to enhance broadband service was announced at the Adams Economic Alliance in Gettysburg with funding from the capital projects fund, established under the American Rescue Plan and 44,000 locations estimated to be served, officials said.
After different presentations to the broadband community advisory task force, Adams County Commissioner Marty Qually said one of them “stood out better than our own application.”
“It is more cost effective since Comcast has the infrastructure already here,” Qually said.
The task force, established by commissioners in September, had an agreement not to disclose specific details of Comcast’s proposal, according to Qually.
Meredith Klein, vice president, public relations, Comcast – Keystone Region, said after the meeting the company is “unable to comment on specific details or plans at this time” but “remains committed to serving unserved and underserved communities across our footprint.”
“We are continuously looking at opportunities to bring our state-of-the-art products and services to more consumers and businesses including Adams County, for which this Pennsylvania Broadband Infrastructure Program application applies,” Klein said.
Qually said he does not anticipate the county will apply for the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Program due to Comcast’s application. Comcast is seeking the maximum grant amount of $10 million, Qually added.
“That is what we were going to apply for, and that is what they are applying for,” Qually said.
Comcast’s application is specific to Adams County, he said, noting the company plans to submit separate applications for other counties.
The county initially was going to solicit letters of support from some municipalities and areas for its application, but now they need everyone to send letters of support, according to Qually.
“That should tell you about the scope,” Qually said.
For this grant application, Qually said it is critical to send one letter of support from agencies and not on behalf of multiple applicants from the same area.
Qually also asked ACCOG to send the letter templates to its members, which include area municipalities and school districts, among other organizations.
“There is short timing on this grant,” Qually said.
The grant application has an Aug. 10 deadline, according to Qually.
ACCOG President Terry Scholle said they should make a motion to sign the letter since “it will be for the county and our residents.”
“It’s very important, and we need to do it,” added Bob Gordon, Hamiltonban Township supervisor.
Following the vote, Qually said they hope to do a presentation for ACCOG in the fall once the broadband feasibility study is finished.
Adams County commissioners last July selected the Virginia-based company Design Nine Inc. to complete the broadband feasibility study.
The study’s cost, not to exceed $100,995, will be divided equally with Franklin County, a partner in the study.
The broadband feasibility study “will help pinpoint areas in the county where broadband service is either unavailable or where upload and/or download speeds are too slow or unreliable to support virtual businesses, virtual education, telehealth services and other internet users,” county officials said.
However, Qually said the vision is now larger than that for every household and business to have access to highspeed internet.
“It is achievable with three pillars: access, affordability, and digital literacy,” Qually said.
Qually said there is an additional $1.16 billion coming to Pennsylvania from the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program.
“Our job as a board is to get as much money as we can in Adams County,” Qually said.
Qually said those interested in sending a letter of support whether a business or organization can contact County Administrator Steve Nevada at snevada@adamscountypa.gov for the template.
Qually recently presented at two conferences centered on broadband, speaking about Adams County’s initiatives and how broadband affects rural communities.
“I was honored to be asked,” Qually said.
