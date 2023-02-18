A major upgrade of the Gettysburg Times‘ printing plant aims to increase its commercial printing business and workforce, enhance options for advertisers, and reduce environmental impacts.
“We are making a significant investment to expand our business model and we will also be adding jobs along the way,” said Gettysburg Times Publisher Harry Hartman.
The project will help secure the newspaper’s long-term future as a community asset, he said.
“It is significant that at a time when many newspapers are either outsourcing their printing or shutting down, a small town newspaper like the Gettysburg Times is expanding,” Hartman said. “This says a lot about our employees and a lot about our community, in that the Gettysburg Times is still the only real source of news and sports in Adams County.”
The industry is changing, he said.
“The newspaper business is not dead. Like many other industries, we are evolving and learning to do things more efficiently and cleaner,” Hartman said.
Over the next three weeks during the first phase of the installation process, readers may notice a temporary reduction in the number of four-color pages in each edition.
“Readers should view the short-term changes as a minor inconvenience prior to a long-term improvement,” Hartman said.
Technological upgrades, including increased digital control, are expected to produce sharper and brighter photos and text, said Lead Press Operator Bill Small.
Equipment to be installed beginning this weekend will almost entirely replace the press that has been in place since 1996, he said.
“It’s good for the company and shows we’re going to be around,” Small said.
Expected improvements also include less waste and speedier production, Small said.
“The new press will increase our four-color printing capacity along with increasing the number of pages that we can run, which means more advertising options for our advertisers and more pages for our readers,” said Hartman. “This press, with its automatic inking system and color registration system, will be much more friendly to the environment by cutting our printing waste by 50 percent or more.”
The new equipment “will also mean the addition of commercial printing work being done within the Gettysburg Times printing plant,” potentially leading to greater employment, Hartman said.
The new equipment will be roughly twice the size of the units being replaced, Small said.
The first phase of installation is expected to be complete in about three weeks, with subsequent phases spread over the next several months, said Small, who has been at the Times for nearly eight years, but has been working with presses since 1983.
“It is an exciting time at the Times,” said Hartman.
The Times‘ offices, newsroom, and printing plant are at 1570 Fairfield Road (Pa. Route 116) in Cumberland Township. The newspaper is part of Sample News Group, which includes more than 60 publications in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, New Hampshire and Vermont.
