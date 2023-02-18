Last run
Buy Now

Friday night was the final run for the longtime press at the Gettysburg Times. Work begins today installing a new press. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

A major upgrade of the Gettysburg Times‘ printing plant aims to increase its commercial printing business and workforce, enhance options for advertisers, and reduce environmental impacts.

“We are making a significant investment to expand our business model and we will also be adding jobs along the way,” said Gettysburg Times Publisher Harry Hartman.

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.