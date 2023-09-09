Following a sudden resignation, Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) is now looking for a new athletic director.
The GASD Board approved current GASD Athletic Director Casey Thurston’s resignation at its meeting Tuesday, which was listed among human resource recommendations.
Thurston’s resignation is effective Sept. 29, according to the meeting agenda.
Thurston, who has held the position since July 2018, previously said she submitted her resignation Aug. 30 but declined to comment further.
“We plan to fill the vacancy by advertising the position as we do for all positions,” GASD Communications Coordinator Becci Leathery said.
Leathery said it is “a salaried, 12 months per year position” with the salary dependent upon experience.
“We are actively seeking qualified candidates who possess the necessary skills, experience and passion for advancing our athletic programs,” Leathery said.
The district hopes to fill the position “as soon as possible,” noting it was posted in the employment section of the district’s website around 1 p.m. Thursday, Leathery said.
In the meantime, Leathery said current administrators and staff will cover job duties until a new hire “is formally approved.”
The GASD athletic director is “responsible for leadership, oversight and management of high school athletic events, the master athletic calendar, the coaching staff and scheduling of athletic facilities for the high school and middle school,” according to the job description.
The qualifications for the role include a bachelor’s degree, three years of experience in athletic operations preferably in public education, head varsity coaching background, and “knowledge of sports philosophy, sport psychology, physiology, sports management, and school law,” the description reads.
A preferred qualification noted certification as a Certified Athletic Administrator through the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrator Association, according to the description.
Some primary duties and responsibilities include organizing and administering interscholastic athletics, complying with “state, district, and league policies, rules, and regulations regarding athletics,” and providing “leadership in mentoring, recruitment, selection, and assignment of the athletic coaches,” the description reads.
Along with having “a friendly, helpful personality,” the description notes the individual should “possess maturity and ability to effectively deal with stressful situations with all ages and types of people,” as well as have “emotional stamina to function under pressure in a fast-moving office/building environment and to complete the necessary daily operational duties.”
Thurston began at GASD Aug. 16, 2007 and was previously a social studies teacher, serving in the role for 11 years.
Gettysburg Area High School Principal Jeremy Lusk said Thurston’s integrity and work ethic “are beyond compare.”
“I’m going to miss her more than I can put into words,” Lusk said.
Prior to taking on the athletic director role, Thurston interned under her predecessor throughout the year and developed bonds with coaches and student-athletes, according to Gettysburg Times archives.
“I have a relationship with these coaches and have coached alongside many of them. I can talk to them about anything, and I hope they feel the same way,” Thurston said at the time.
Leathery previously said she was unable to provide information about Thurston’s future plans.
