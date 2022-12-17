The Adams County Community Foundation revealed a record-breaking $3.1 million was brought in on its annual day of giving in November.

This was the organization’s 12th annual Giving Spree, Ralph Serpe, president and chief executive officer (CEO) of the community foundation, said at the Big Reveal on Friday. This brings the total since the Giving Spree began in 2011 to $12 million, he said.

