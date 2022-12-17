The Adams County Community Foundation revealed a record-breaking $3.1 million was brought in on its annual day of giving in November.
This was the organization’s 12th annual Giving Spree, Ralph Serpe, president and chief executive officer (CEO) of the community foundation, said at the Big Reveal on Friday. This brings the total since the Giving Spree began in 2011 to $12 million, he said.
The money raised will benefit 115 nonprofits and charitable funds, Serpe said.
“That makes the Adams County Giving Spree the largest per capita give day in the country for the second year in a row,” Serpe said. “It also means that we lead the nation in average donor gift size.”
Serpe pointed out Adams County stood at more than double that of North Texas Gives with $1,250 as the average donor gift size.
The top 15 organizations, including endowments, each raised more than the community foundation’s entire Giving Spree event nine years ago, according to Serpe.
The top 15 include: $743,343 for the Adams County Historical Society; $241,911 for South Central Community Action Programs (SCCAP); $150,736 for YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County; $142,575 for the Adams Rescue Mission; $129,038 for the Land Conservancy of Adams County; $119,212 for the Adams County Library System; $105,079 for Shining Stars Therapeutic Riding Program; $75,570 for the Adams County Arts Council; $67,881 for Gettysburg CARES; $59,271 for the Gettysburg Community Soup Kitchen; $52,908 for the Adams County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ACSPCA); $47,856 for St. Francis Xavier Catholic School; $40,900 for the Adams County Children’s Advocacy Center; $38,144 for the Gettysburg Community Theatre; and $36,258 for Holiday Family Outreach, according to Serpe.
“These extraordinary numbers are thanks to our generous community of donors, Giving Spree sponsors, volunteers, and all of you,” Serpe said.
There were 2,475 donors who contributed to the $3.1 million, he said.
For the third consecutive year, Serpe said the community foundation offered the option of supporting nonprofits with a forever gift.
The top seven endowment builders included: $83,915 for SCCAP; $61,092 for the Adams Rescue Mission; $31,914 for the Land Conservancy of Adams County; $30,344 for Oakside Community Park; $13,653 for the Rotary Club of Gettysburg; $12,049 for the ACSPCA; and $11,423 for the Gettysburg Garden Club, according to Serpe.
The Giving Spree serves as one of the primary fundraisers for SCCAP, said Megan Shreve, CEO of SCCAP.
This is “discretionary income” that allows SCCAP “to help a family” leading to “long-term stability,” according to Shreve.
“It is so meaningful,” Shreve said. “When nonprofits thrive, communities do well.”
The infrastructure they are building through the Giving Spree is happening because of the community foundation, she said.
Other organizations that raised over $30,000 noted as honorable mentions included: the United Way of Adams County, Ruth’s Harvest of Gettysburg, Oakside Community Park, and the Gettysburg Garden Club, according to Serpe.
Karen Szoke and Pat Thorsen of the Gettysburg Garden Club were challenged to raise $5,000 to receive a $5,000 match from an anonymous donor for the organization’s forever gift.
“The endowment supports the hanging baskets and planters that will be there forever, long after we are gone,” Szoke said. “They supported it for today and forever.”
People enjoy driving through downtown Gettysburg and seeing how beautiful the scenery and decorations are with the flowers from the Gettysburg Garden Club, Thorsen said.
The organization decorates downtown Gettysburg for every season, including the current winter display.
Szoke and Thorsen were surprised with the amount the organization raised this year at the Giving Spree.
“It is much more than we have gotten in the past,” Szoke said.
Thorsen and Szoke said they are “incredibly thankful” for the support from the community and the anonymous donor.
There also was the opportunity to support all nonprofits at this year’s event with a gift to the “incentive match,” Serpe said.
Nonprofits receive a percentage of the “incentive match” based on the amount they bring in during the Giving Spree, said Serpe.
For next year’s Giving Spree, Serpe announced plans “to keep the elements donors enjoyed,” such as onsite drop off and a mail-in option.
They also will “eliminate some things” donors did not enjoy, like the multiple mailed donor forms, he said.
“We are going to expand the Giving Spree to allow for more nonprofits,” Serpe said. “We are going to be back in person.”
The 13th annual Giving Spree in 2023 will either be on Nov. 2 or 3, depending on when they can obtain the location, Serpe said.
Presenting sponsors for the Giving Spree included Sharon C. Magraw, John and Kim Phillips, and Cynthia and David Salisbury. Incentive Match Sponsors were J. William Warehime Foundation Fund, Thomas E. and Florence B. Metz Fund, Sharon C. Magraw, Kiwanis Club of Gettysburg-Adams, and Knouse Foods Fund.
The event sponsors included Adams Electric Cooperative Inc., Brown Advisory, C.S. Davidson, FirstEnergy Foundation, Ryan and Megan Fox, Huston-Fox Financial Advisory, Kampstra Wealth Management, Kennie’s Markets, Members 1st Federal Credit Union, Rice Fruit Company, and Truist.
The Gettysburg Times, Community Media of South Central, and Fox43 WPMT were media sponsors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.