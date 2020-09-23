The Hanover Borough Police Department needs the public’s assistance with its investigation of a disturbance involving shots being fired in the 400 block of Baltimore Street in Hanover Borough shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday, according to a release from Hanover Police Chief Chad E. Martin.
“The police department was dispatched to the area for several shots being fired. Upon arrival, officers found numerous shell casings laying on the ground and observed that several parked vehicles and an apartment building had been struck by bullets,” Martin said in the release.
