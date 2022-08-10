For the first time in 18 years, Latimore Township has a new supervisor.
Steve Gotwols was unanimously appointed to the board Monday night, joining veterans Dan Worley and Woody Myers.
Gotwols was appointed to the seat previously held by the late Larry Dost, who died suddenly in July.
“I’m looking forward to the opportunity to serve the township and I’m excited for the future,” said Gotwols, who lauded Dost’s service.
“I’ll do my best to make the transition as easy and seamless as possible,” he said.
Gotwols was sworn in by District Magistrate Tony Little before taking his seat on the board.
“Congratulations,” said Worley as the pair shook hands and applause ensued.
Gotwols will serve through the end of 2023, coinciding with the seat being on the November ballot that year.
He is no stranger to public service in Latimore Township.
In fact, Gotwols served on the township’s zoning hearing board for more than 20 years, according to Worley.
“He knows our ordinances and rules, and he’s very familiar with our subdivision and land development ordinances,” said Worley. “We know he’ll promote the ideals that have made Latimore Township a great place to live. He has the same values in preserving open spaces and keeping taxes low.”
Gotwols recently retired from Trinity High School in Camp Hill, following a 25-year career teaching science and related studies. Similarly, Gotwols has served as an adjunct professor of physics at Harrisburg Area Community College.
He had also filled the role as a township road master over the years.
“We needed someone with experience,” said Worley.
In related action, the board accepted Gotwols’ resignation from the zoning hearing board, and appointed Kevin Kauffman as its newest member. Supervisors noted that Kauffman, who was not present for Monday’s meeting, operates a local farm and pig business.
Myers was appointed vice chairman of the supervisors’ board, a role previously held by Dost.
“It’s a normal progression,” said Worley.
A moment of silence was held in memory of Dost, after Worley called the meeting to order.
Dost held various roles in the township over a three-decade period, including township supervisor. He was elected to his first term in November 2001, and began his service in January 2002.
“As a friend and working supervisor, I miss everything about him,” said Myers, who noted that the township received a citation from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania in honor of Dost.
Dost had completed two years of his fourth six-year term when he passed away at 78-years-old. According to Township Solicitor Guy Beneventano, the current term, which Gotwols is now serving, runs through 2025. However, a municipal election in 2023 will dictate the remainder of the term.
In other business Monday, during the township’s regularly-scheduled monthly business meeting:
· The board approved a $500 donation from its American Rescue Plan Fund to the Ye Olde Sulphur Spa Historical Society. Altogether, the township received about $140,000 in federal funding, and its lone expenditure, to date, was a $10,000 contribution toward the Adams County Historical Society in support of a new 25,000-square-foot facility scheduled to open next year.
· Myers announced summer road work has been completed. Five municipal roads and a pair of parking lots were completed as part of a $695,850 contract awarded to E&K Services of New Cumberland.
