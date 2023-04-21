medicina
Buy Now

Adams County commissioners recognized Saturday as National Prescription Drug Take Back Day with a proclamation at their recent meeting. Pictured from left with the commissioners are Collaborating For Youth & Community Development members Nate Sterner, Maddy Laird, Commissioners Jim Martin and Randy Phiel, Erin Laird, Commissioner Marty Qually, Lisa Lindsey, and Samiah Slusser. Medicine Take Back will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at nine collection sites throughout the county. (Vanessa Pellechio Sanders/Gettysburg Times)

County commissioners at their Wednesday meeting proclaimed Saturday as National Prescription Drug Take Back Day in Adams County, in recognition of the national program.

Collaborating for Youth and Community Development (CFYCD) is holding its 25th free medicine take back day Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at nine collection sites throughout the county.

Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.