County commissioners at their Wednesday meeting proclaimed Saturday as National Prescription Drug Take Back Day in Adams County, in recognition of the national program.
Collaborating for Youth and Community Development (CFYCD) is holding its 25th free medicine take back day Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at nine collection sites throughout the county.
Erin Laird, chair of the CFYCD youth coalition, announced they plan to collect medications at Biglerville Hose & Truck Co. 1, Adams County Housing Authority, Gettysburg Pennsylvania State Police Barracks, Greater Carroll Valley Community & Education Complex, Littlestown Borough and Police Department, Moose Lodge 720 in McSherrystown, Conewago Township Police Department, Eastern Adams Regional Police Department, and Bermudian Springs School District.
Laird said they will not accept needles, sharps or intravenous solutions. Needles and sharps can be disposed of in a kiosk at the Bonneauville Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services year-round, she said. For more information about the event, visit cfygettysburg.com.
Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.
