The Gettysburg school board approved the sale of a district-owned lot in Straban Township to Adams County Habitat for Humanity at last week’s meeting.
The lot’s sale will turn into a hands-on learning opportunity for Adams County Technical Institute (ACTI) students.
ACTI students, under teachers’ supervision, will assist Habitat for Humanity with the construction of a house on the property, according to the sales agreement presented at the Oct. 17 school board meeting.
The agreement, attached to the meeting agenda, notes the purchase price for the property is $52,500.
The Straban Township property is described as “.607 of an acre gross, .522 of an acre net,” along Hunterstown-Hampton Road, state Route 394, the agreement reads.
Founded in 1988, the Adams County Habitat for Humanity has built more than 40 homes for Adams County families with some 300 volunteers assisting annually, according to Leon Reed, a board member with the organization.
The ACTI students will be the primary builders of the dwelling, based on Habitat for Humanity’s design and under the supervision of teachers, Reed said Monday. Habitat for Humanity will assist with the work on weekends.
“We are excited because we are a small chapter,” Reed said.
The organization typically completes one house per year.
“This allows us to double our reach by getting a second Habitat house built in the same time period,” Reed said.
The organization anticipates the ACTI class this year “will be heavily working” on the project, but that depends on preliminary work such as acquiring permits, said Reed.
To apply for homes through Habitat for Humanity, Reed said the prospective homeowners must be able to pay the mortgage. It is not low-income housing, but it is “a discounted mortgage” in comparison to securing one from a bank, said Reed.
As part of the process, Reed said the individual or family selected must dedicate a certain number of hours to the project.
“I think a lot of people find it’s a joy, not a burden,” Reed said of the work. “At the end, they know where a fuse box is. They learn about homes. When we are done with the houses, they should be ready to own a home.”
The Adams County Tech Prep Consortium, formed in 1995, became ACTI in 2020, with students attending from Bermudian Springs, Conewago Valley, Fairfield, Gettysburg, and Littlestown school districts.
ACTI offers hands-on learning opportunities for high school juniors and seniors through seven programs, including allied health, culinary arts, criminal justice, building trades, early learning, computer networking, and diesel mechanics.
ACTI Director Shawn Eckenrode was unavailable for comment Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.