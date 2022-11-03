Adams County commissioners approved the 2022 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) submission Wednesday, with $321,145 going to local agencies.
There was no comment during a public hearing on the proposed budget for the program during the commissioners’ meeting Wednesday.
At the hearing, Harlan Lawson, economic development specialist in the Adams County Office of Planning and Development, said the budget included $163,338.90 to fund public safety improvements at Hoffman Homes for Youth (HHY), $100,000 to Biglerville Borough for the East York Street waterline replacement project, and $57,806.10 for administration.
The public safety improvements at HHY will add fencing seven feet high for approximately a quarter-mile along Orphanage Road in front of the agency’s property, Lawson said. This will create “one point of entry and one point of exit for all individuals and vehicles,” Lawson said.
HHY, at 815 Orphanage Road in Littlestown, is a psychiatric residential treatment facility for youth and young adults with mental health diagnoses and behavioral issues.
The grant funds for Biglerville Borough will assist in the replacement of “approximately 3,500 lineal feet of the water main serving the eastern portion” of the borough, Lawson said.
Upgrading the waterline along East York Street “will provide more capacity to the residents borough-wide because the existing water main line is limited due to being undersized in some areas,” according to Lawson.
Following the hearing, commissioners approved the submission of the CDBG application to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development and adopted Resolution 15 of 2022 authorizing the submission.
“Adams County’s CDBG funds may be used to benefit a variety of activities including water and sewer systems, streets, housing rehabilitation, emergency housing assistance, recreation and community facilities, new public services, historic preservation, removal of architectural barriers, blight removal, economic development, and administration and planning,” according to officials.
The Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development requires CDBG applicants to submit proposals that will either benefit low- to moderate-income citizens, remove slums or blight, meet an urgent community need, or help the elderly or individuals with disabilities.
In June, there was no public comment during the 2022 CDBG hearing, when the planning department announced the funding.
Gettysburg Borough is anticipated to receive $129,094, while Littlestown Borough is to receive about $103,226 in 2022 CDBG funds, in addition to the county’s amount, according to Lawson.
Applicants file for the 2022 CDBG program, but the money will not be dispersed until the following year, county officials said.
Most applications “are not fully funded,” Commissioner Vice Chair Jim Martin said in June, noting that applicants may need another funding stream to offset the total cost.
Applications were due in August for the 2022 CDBG funding. Commissioner Chair Randy Phiel was absent from the meeting Wednesday.
