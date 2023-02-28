Gabel

Gabel

Jeffrey Gabel, the founding executive director of Gettysburg College’s Majestic Theater, announced Monday he will retire in early January 2024 after 20 years of service, according to a Majestic release.

“It has been a privilege and pleasure to build ‘the grandest small-town theater in America,’ which has been so generously supported by the college and the community,” said Gabel. “Twenty years is a long run in show business, and my time at the Majestic has been the most gratifying period of my career. Having an opportunity to help shape this important college and community resource has been incredibly rewarding and a lot of fun! After nearly 40 years in the entertainment business, I’m looking forward to attending shows and movies at the Majestic as a carefree patron.”

