A preliminary spending plan for Huntington Township features equipment and infrastructure upgrades, line painting for local roads and, among other priorities, improvements to the bathrooms at the municipal complex.
The proposed $512,000 budget does not include a real estate tax, as Huntington Township aims to maintain its status as one of two Adams County municipalities without a property levy.
Also, the three-person board of supervisors is leaning towards soliciting bids for an engineering firm, as well as seeking new legal counsel, coinciding with veteran Solicitor Bob Campbell voluntarily stepping down.
Even with the major objectives under consideration, the township has no plans to impose a real estate tax.
“We haven’t had a property tax in a long time,” Huntington Supervisor Chair Paul Guise said last Thursday, following his panel’s monthly business meeting.
“We’ve been able to maintain operations without burdening our residents,” he said.
Township Secretary Patricia Davis, who started with Huntington in the late 1970s, recalls the real estate tax being eliminated about 25 years ago.
According to Adams County Commissioner Chair Randy Phiel, Mount Joy Township is the other local municipality that does not impose a real estate tax.
The main sources of revenue in Huntington’s budget, according to officials, are liquid fuels income, and reimbursements from the York Adams Tax Bureau, as well as fees for permits and land development plans.
Overall, the township’s cumulative operational budget equals about $1.8 million, while appropriated and unappropriated funds, representing the working budget, total about $500,000.
“There hasn’t been a need for a real estate tax, we’re careful with how we do things here,” said Vice Chairman Jeff King.
Supervisor Mark Leer, who also serves as the township’s road master, recommended budgeting for culvert pipes next summer, as well as a new truck for the road crew. He suggested appropriating $100,000 for culvert initiatives, while stressing that no official cost estimates have been obtained.
The bulk of the work would occur on Greenbriar Road, he said.
Additionally, Leer recommended budgeting $150,000 for roadway chipping, pointing out his proposal is “sticking with what we’ve been doing.”
He advocated budgeting about $10,000 for line painting, although he would “like to increase that figure.” Leer pointed out that many of the township’s roads are narrow, so crews can only paint one line, which saves taxpayer money.
Lastly, Leer recommended selling or trading a 2002 dump truck, which requires a CDL license to drive, noting it is the oldest vehicle in the township’s fleet. He reminded officials that a vote was taken earlier this year to dip into the municipality’s equipment fund to purchase a new truck, which would not require a CDL to drive.
“It’s hard to find CDL drivers with all the requirements and hoops that you have to jump through,” said Leer, who recommended allocating $125,000 for the new truck.
While supervisors appeared to agree on the budgetary priorities, they disagreed about how to fund the endeavors. Guise and King appeared to reach a consensus about utilizing Huntington’s share of $247,640 in COVID relief funds for the new maintenance truck and culvert work.
However, Leer prefers using the pandemic funds as bonus pay for staffers who worked during the statewide shutdown.
“I feel this is what the money was for in the first place, as premium pay for employees that were impacted,” Leer said after the meeting.
Other budgetary matters were not as controversial.
Officials concurred that renovating the township’s restroom facilities is long overdue. Located at 750 Trolley Road near York Springs, board members and staff did not know when the restrooms last received a facelift. Among myriad issues, the lavatories have copper pipes and the sinks are timeworn. An unofficial estimate of $15,000 was discussed.
“We should make everything ADA compliant,” said King. “If it needs to be done, it needs to be done.”
Discussion continued about a potential donation for the Northern Adams Regional Emergency Management Agency, of which Huntington is a member. The group has approached local municipalities about purchasing a new emergency vehicle.
The township is being asked for $2,000, although the “plans are not set in stone,” said Guise.
Leer responded with several questions, such as where the truck will be housed and who would maintain it. Subsequently, the matter was tabled until more details are available.
Moving forward, the proposed budget is likely to be considered for preliminary and final approval in November and December, respectively. Municipalities are required by law to have a budget in place by year’s end.
Campbell leaving
In other township business, longtime Solicitor Bob Campbell announced Thursday he is stepping down at the end of the year, although he plans to remain in practice. According to township records, Campbell has served as Huntington’s solicitor for 50 years.
He officially submitted his letter of resignation to the board.
“I’m not terminating my practice, but I am giving up night meetings after a half century,” said Campbell, who is an attorney with Salzmann Hughes in Gettysburg.
His colleague, Todd King, who has filled in for Campbell in the past, is prepared to take over, if the township wishes to retain Salzmann Hughes as its legal firm, Campbell said.
When asked by Leer about King’s experience with municipal law, Campbell replied that he currently represents several municipalities, and pointed out that Salzmann Hughes is “one of the main entities for municipal law.”
“I didn’t know diddly-squat a half century ago,” laughed Campbell. He advised supervisors that he would bring King, who was not present Thursday, to a future meeting.
Guise explained after the session that the township retains its right to solicit bids for legal counsel, coinciding with its annual reorganizational meeting in January.
“We’re not committing to anything, but we’re still open to conversation and exploring all options,” he said.
Engineering firm
consideration
Similarly, the township is being open-minded about its engineering services, after Peter Martin resigned in September. Guise pointed out that Martin charged a flat fee for meetings, but his replacement, Scott Longstreth of Sharrah Design, has an hourly fee.
Guise offered a motion restricting attendance by the township’s engineer at future supervisors’ meetings, unless otherwise requested by the board. He explained that the engineer would still be required to attend all planning commission sessions.
“Most of the stuff is supposed to be addressed at the planning commission anyway,” said King, noting if issues arise, the conversation can be tabled or deferred to another meeting.
The motion passed unanimously.
“If he’s sitting here every meeting and we’re not using him, it’s costing taxpayer dollars,” said Leer.
Guise clarified that his proposal was only in effect until the end of the year, when the township is able to solicit engineering bids as part of its reorganization session.
“I would like to see the firms in our area have an opportunity to bid,” Guise explained after the meeting.
Zoning map review
Zoning Officer Gus Fridenvalds reviewed proposed zoning changes with supervisors, noting the changes under consideration are reflective of lifestyle, commerce and agricultural priorities in the township.
As part of the ongoing initiative, officials are reconsidering flood plains, and removing those designations from the zoning map where applicable.
The proposal must first go to the planning commission for recommendation, before going to the supervisors for final adoption.
