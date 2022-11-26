The magic of Tinseltown is once again visiting Adams County, but this time the theme is not Civil War, even though a principal in the production of a new movie being filmed locally starred in a couple of those famous films.
“A Gettysburg Christmas” will encompass more than just the battlefield, playing upon the strength of the entirety of Adams County. Likely not since “Birch Interval” in the mid-1970s has a film production so firmly stepped off the battlefield and into the heart of the local community, embracing the people as part of the story as it unfolds.
Bo Brinkman, of “Gettysburg” and “Gods and Generals” fame, is the driving force behind “A Gettysburg Christmas,” adapting a story by Craig Rupp, and writing the script which will play out in rural locales within the community, as well as in downtown Gettysburg, over the coming months. The upcoming Christmas festival in the borough will provide key backdrop scenes in the movie.
Brinkman and local businesswoman and partner Kris Webb recently unveiled the project at Destination Gettysburg.
“A young man wrote ‘A Gettysburg Christmas.’ I wrote the screenplay. It’s getting great response,” said Brinkman.
While the movie will use “in town locations such as restaurants and inns,” the farmhouse home of Ann and Mike Showers in the midst of Upper Adams apple country will set the stage for this modern-day Christmas movie, he said.
“We want people to say this is a movie we (the community) are part of,” said Webb.
With inclusion of local people and businesses central to the movie’s heart and soul, Brinkman said, “We will need extras. We want this to be a community effort.”
“We want to showcase the beauty” of Adams County, he said, noting the hoped-for result is a new-found group of tourists, people who want to visit the places where this tale of redemption, forgiveness, family, and love was filmed.
Brinkman said he wanted to make a movie different from what people typically expect when Gettysburg is mentioned.
“You can’t get to Gettysburg without driving through the battlefield,” he said. “I was looking for a different angle … for travel decisions for vacationing here. This town speaks to me.”
It’s about “loving where we live,” said Webb.
“We want people to say it looks so romantic, we want to go there,” Brinkman said.
Unlike classics such as “It’s a Wonderful Life,” people can’t visit the fictitious Bedford Falls, said Webb.
“We want people to know this is a town you can come to,” she said.
Plans for “A Gettysburg Christmas” have been in the works for a couple years, he said.
“We’ve been talking about it for about two years. I wrote the screenplay during COVID,” said Brinkman. “People in Hollywood love it.”
The script was written “at the kitchen table” in Gettysburg, “so here we are,” he said.
Because the movie doesn’t fit the narrow mold outlined by Hallmark for a Christmas show, Brinkman and Webb opted to go the independent route, which meant securing funding to produce the film. At the initial unveiling at Destination Gettysburg, they duo was still trying to get financial backing.
However, before the appeal was made public, folks from outside of the community stepped up to bankroll the film. There is still a GoFundMe page to help with marketing and incidental costs.
“We still need people to give,” he said. Some in-kind donations are also being accepted.
Anyone who gives over $1,000 will be given a Dale Gallon print of Sach’s Covered Bridge, which is another central site in the story.
While bits and pieces of the movie plans will fall into place in December, the cast and crew will arrive and begin filming in early January, Brinkman said.
Plans are to premiere the movie at the Majestic Theater just before Christmas 2024, said Webb.
