A new arrangement for waste collection services has fallen short of expectations in Latimore Township, although municipal officials are optimistic about resolving the issues with Waste Management.
Missed pickups, and a failure to address those omissions in a timely manner, resulted in the township’s legal counsel recently seeking “adequate assurance” that Waste Management is “taking all necessary steps to rectify” the performance failures.
Latimore Township is part of a trio of municipalities, including Huntington Township and the Borough of York Springs, that signed a three-year pact in March with the company for refuse collection and recycling services.
“The repeated failure of Waste Management to do its job has angered and frustrated many residents throughout the township,” Latimore Township Solicitor Guy Beneventano wrote in a letter dated April 11. “Thus far, the township supervisors have unjustly borne the brunt of this anger and frustration.”
A spokesperson for Waste Management acknowledged that the agency received the township’s missive, and a review is under way. The company provides trash hauling service to several Adams County municipalities in addition to the northern tier, such as the Borough of Gettysburg and Conewago Township.
“Our operations team is working hard to recover missed pickups and provide uninterrupted service to residents,” Erika Deyarmin Young, public affairs coordinator for Western Pennsylvania and West Virginia, wrote via email.
Legal recourse is an option to address the breach of contract, but Latimore Township Supervisor Chair Dan Worley indicated this week that progress has been made since the municipality initially voiced its concerns.
“We’ve had all sorts of trouble, but they admitted they were dropping the ball,” Worley said regarding recent discussions. “It sounds encouraging. We’ll continue to monitor the situation.”
Issues began immediately in Latimore when Waste Management initiated a “trial run” in late March, to familiarize itself with the rural municipality. Numerous roadways were left out.
“They asked us about houses in Goodyear and Gardners, those towns aren’t even in our township,” said Worley. “We don’t think they know what roads to pick up.”
Following the unsuccessful trial run, households were forced to wait until the first week of April, coinciding with the official launch of the new contract.
Compounding matters was the garbage pickup day being changed from Tuesdays to Fridays.
Chaos ensued.
As part of the contract, supervisors pointed out that Waste Management has 48 hours to respond to missed pickups.
“The disappointing thing is, we’re now in our third and fourth weeks, so they can’t keep using that as an excuse,” said board Vice Chair Larry Dost. “When we talked to them, it was implied they would get it the next day, but that hasn’t occurred.”
“In most cases, it wasn’t just one or two households on a road they missed, it was everyone,” he said.
After receiving calls from township residents about missed pickups, Worley and Dost drove around the area and spot-checked properties.
They took 100 pictures, and emailed the photos to Waste Management.
“Everything started to pile up all over the place,” said Worley. “It was no way to begin an agreement. We got a good price but there has been no service, and residents are getting billed. Taxpayers want to see results.”
Supervisors announced this week a letter is being mailed to residents detailing the latest conversations with Waste Management.
Approximately 2,800 people reside in the township.
Under the multi-municipal arrangement with Waste Management, costs have increased about $26 more per quarter for trash. The hike was not attributed to Tyrone Township dropping out of the consortium. Only one bid was received.
Bi-weekly recycling is $19.65 per quarter, or $78.60 annually, although it is not required in Latimore Township because the municipality has a recycling center at its headquarters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.