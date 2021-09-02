Wooden shipping pallets burned behind a business early Wednesday, Gettysburg Asst. Fire Chief Scott McGonigal said.
Authorities were dispatched at 3:19 a.m. to Battlefield Hearth, 1745 York Road (U.S. Route 30) in Straban Township, he said.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Wooden shipping pallets burned behind a business early Wednesday, Gettysburg Asst. Fire Chief Scott McGonigal said.
Authorities were dispatched at 3:19 a.m. to Battlefield Hearth, 1745 York Road (U.S. Route 30) in Straban Township, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.