A York man is accused of kidnapping a woman and two children in Oxford Township.
David Hicks Jr., 36, was charged with multiple offenses, including felony kidnapping, according to a magisterial docket.
He is accused of pushing a woman into a car with two small children and punching and threatening her as he drove on local roads, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Eastern Adams Regional Police (EARP) Detective Darryl Keller.
Keller was dispatched at 1:43 a.m. Oct. 9 after a caller claimed a disturbance was in progress in a parking lot in the 300 block of Lincoln Way East just outside New Oxford, according to the affidavit.
Another officer arrived and found no one in the lot, but the person who called the Adams County 911 Center said he had been in cellphone contact with a woman who claimed a man pushed her into a car with two small children, according to the affidavit.
The woman claimed the vehicle was on Irishtown Road but did not know what other roads they had traveled, according to the affidavit.
The 911 dispatch center was able to contact the woman, who claimed “Hicks punched her and jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot through a corn field,” according to the affidavit.
Keller met with the woman at a business in McSherrystown, where she claimed she had run into Hicks, who was an acquaintance, about 8:30 p.m. in the Family Dollar store near New Oxford, according to the affidavit.
The woman told police “Hicks became aggressive and started pushing her around,” when another man “attempted to intervene until Hicks threatened to pull gun out and shoot everyone,” according to the affidavit.
The woman also said Hicks held her against her will in a laundromat in the same shopping complex, according to the affidavit.
When Hicks learned police were notified, he allegedly pushed the woman from the driver’s seat of the vehicle to the passenger seat and “would not let her and the children get out,” then “drove them around the area and would not let them go,” according to the affidavit.
Hicks allegedly punched the woman “in the arm several times” and reached into his sweatshirt, saying he had a gun “and I will shoot everyone,” according to the affidavit. The woman did not see a gun, according to the affidavit.
The woman told police Hicks “drove like a wild man,” and he allegedly tried to break into her vehicle the previous night but fled on foot after she called police, according to the affidavit.
Keller requested a warrant be issued for Hicks’ arrest, according to the criminal complaint he filed. In addition to three felony counts of kidnapping of a minor-inflicting bodily injury, Hicks was also charged with three misdemeanor counts each of terroristic threats and unlawful restraint-serious bodily injury, two misdemeanor counts of simple assault, and one misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment, according to the affidavit.
