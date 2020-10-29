Donald J. Trump for President Inc. announced Wednesday Donald Trump Jr., along with rock star Ted Nugent and sportsman Cam Hanes, will host two ‘Make America Great Again!’ events on Friday, Oct. 30, one in York Springs, at 12 p.m., and another in Altoona, Pa., at 3 p.m.
At these events, Donald Trump Jr. will share President Donald J. Trump’s Make America Great Again agenda with Pennsylvanians.
