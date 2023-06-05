Village Hall

New ceiling tiles are planned to dress up the interior of the Village Hall in Fairfield. (Photo Courtesy Mary Grace Kauffman)

Now that the new sidewalk and landscaping have been completed outside of Fairfield’s Village Hall on West Main Street, the borough council has turned its attention to interior improvements.

The council recently voted to use nearly $1,400 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to install new, decorative ceiling tiles in the main meeting room. Sanders Lawn & Beyond offered the quote for materials and installation. The existing tiles are older and discolored.

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.