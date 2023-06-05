Now that the new sidewalk and landscaping have been completed outside of Fairfield’s Village Hall on West Main Street, the borough council has turned its attention to interior improvements.
The council recently voted to use nearly $1,400 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to install new, decorative ceiling tiles in the main meeting room. Sanders Lawn & Beyond offered the quote for materials and installation. The existing tiles are older and discolored.
Council members Dean and Sally Thomas were absent.
In other business, the council approved the purchase of a leaf blower for about $200 for maintenance.
Council members also approved a certificate of appropriateness, recommended by the Historical Architectural Review Board, for a porch renovation at 113 W. Main St.
A free little library and pergola were installed in the community park, Secretary/Treasurer Susan Wagle said, reading notes from the recent parks and recreation commission meeting.
Carroll Valley Borough Police Chief Clifford Weikert reported the drug takeback in April netted 223 pounds of medication.
Additionally, Weikert said the police department is back to “square one” in the hiring process after all applicants failed to pass the written exam.
Wagle told Weikert and the council that the borough received correspondence from the Tour de Frederick bicycle ride seeking a letter of support. The group plans to pass through Fairfield June 7. The council agreed to have Wagle draft a letter of support.
Councilman Pat Pileggi, who ran for re-election as a write-in, inquired about the May 16 primary. President Patricia Smith said they still awaited write-in results, but she and Sally Thomas each received 37 Democratic votes. Vice President Phyllis Gilbert received 48 Republican votes, Smith said, and each party had five write-ins.
The next council meeting will be June 27 at 7 p.m. at Village Hall.
