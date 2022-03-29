When it comes to acknowledging a mistake, it’s better late than never.
The Albert J. Lentz American Legion Post 202 held its second annual “Welcome Home” celebration to honor Vietnam war veterans on Sunday afternoon.
Greg Lang, master of ceremonies, welcomed the crowd then invited the Adams County Allied Veterans Honor Guard to present the colors. All in attendance joined in the Pledge of Allegiance before an invocation by Denny Weaver.
“There is no greater love than he who lays down his life for a friend,” said Weaver, quoting scripture. “Those who served went without question to a small southeast Asian nation under deplorable conditions.”
Weaver then requested a moment of silence for prisoners of war and those missing in action from the conflict that ended almost 50 years ago.
Lang called the event “a special occasion” and noted the most recent recovery of remains of an MIA from Vietnam was made on Jan. 13, 2022. More than 1,500 veterans of the military action are still missing. The third Friday of September has been decreed as a day to pay homage to MIAs. Lang called for future commemorations of the tribute.
“(Vietnam) was an unpopular war,” said Lang, who noted that Donald Trump signed the law into effect in 2017 that designated March 29 of each year to be a day to honor those who served in the long campaign.
“It was 40 years overdue,” Lang said to the veterans assembled of the presidential proclamation. “Welcome home.”
The formal presentation was made by Lt. Col. Robert Williamson, currently stationed at the Army War College in Carlisle. Williamson received advanced degrees from Denver University and the University of Notre Dame. He has served tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan. After earning his juris doctor degree, Williamson spent much of his career as a Judge Advocate General, prosecuting terrorists and other criminals. He currently works in counterterrorism counter-Russia activities and space operations.
Williamson opened by sharing that he had informed his colleagues in Carlisle that he was going to speak in Gettysburg, “just like Abraham Lincoln.” One of his friends reminded him that what made Lincoln’s speech great was “it was only three minutes long.”
Said Williamson in jest, “I got a little nervous when I saw the vegetables on the table near the door, they make good throwing material. I promise I won’t speak for longer than an hour.”
Williamson had no need to worry about hecklers as he held the audience in rapt attention.
His father was a major influence in his decision to join the military, he said. The elder Williamson, David, had overcome extreme poverty as a youth, in large part thanks to the military. After high school, David was unable to afford further education and got a job at age 18 driving a forklift to help support his family.
“He could have walked to Canada like others (to avoid the draft), he lived in northern Minnesota at the time, about a mile from the border,” Williamson said. “Instead, he enlisted in the army, a decision that changed his life.”
David Williamson served in Vietnam.
“He wasn’t prepared for the reception he got when he came home,” said the lieutenant colonel. “It was unfair. He doesn’t like to talk about it. He lost friends who didn’t come back.”
Upon his return, David could afford college and one day gave his blessing for his son to follow in his footsteps. Now, at age 78, “He’s still my mentor,” said Robert. “He inspires me to this day.”
In closing, Williamson addressed the veterans in attendance.
“When your country called, you answered,” he said. “When others shirked their duty, you stood tall. You have physical and emotional scars. Thank you for your service on behalf of a grateful nation.”
Williamson extolled the virtues of military service.
“The military bond endures through the generations,” he continued. “I love the comradery and training. Because you went through that hardship (in Vietnam), you made it easier for us. You are someone’s hero whether you know it or not. Thank you for inspiring my generation.”
Williamson commented on current events.
“Russia is up to no good. Any bad scenario is possible. We need future generations to continue to serve. We need people of all abilities and skill sets,” he said.
Following the presentation, the attendees adjourned outside for a 21-volley salute and taps by Mitch Mummert. Refreshments followed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.