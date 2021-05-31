Despite the steady drizzle under leaden skies, dozens of people bundled up against the chill and huddled under umbrellas turned out for the annual Memorial Day service at Wenksville Cemetery Saturday.

The cemetery, adjacent the Methodist church and across the road from the Lutheran church in the small village, serves as the final resting place for a notable 108 soldiers representing seven wars, including the War of 1812, Civil War, Spanish American War, World War I, World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War.

