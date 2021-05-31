Gene Shaffer of the Biglerville American Legion addressed the gathering at the Wenksville Memorial Day Service Saturday, while looking on, from left, are Stan Clark, Adam County Veterans Affairs office; Bill Hewitt, veteran and keynote speak; and Scot Pitzer, master of ceremonies.
Under leaden skies Saturday, the Adams County Allied Veterans Council Honor Guard fired a three-volley salute before taps was played at the Wenksville Memorial Day Service at the cemetery in the small hamlet where 108 veterans are buried.
Pastor Melissa Madara sings "God Bless America" at the Wenksville Memorial Say Service Saturday, while, seated looking on from left are Stan Clark, Adams Council Veterans Affairs office; Bill Hewitt, keynote speaker; and Carol Rex, mistress of ceremonies.
Scot Pitzer, master of ceremonies, reads the names of the 108 veterans buried at the Wenksville Cemetery Saturday during the Memorial Day Service there. A bell was tolled after the reading of each name.
APPRECIATION — Rick Pelc, U.S. Army veteran and Biglerville American Legion member, holds flowers he was presented during Saturday’s Wenksville Memorial Day Service. Pelc is also a member of the Adams County Allied Veterans Council Honor Guard.
Gisell Zavala was awarded $100 for designing this year's souvenir memorial pin for the Wenksville Memorial Day Service. Mistress of Ceremonies Carol Rex presents the check to Zavala, who is a fifth grader at Upper Adams Intermediate School in Arendtsville.
SPEECH — Lt. Col. Bill Hewitt, retired, gives the keynote speech at Saturday’s Wenksville Memorial Day Service, while looking on, seated from left, are Stan Clark, Adams County Veterans Affairs office; Scot Pitzer, master of ceremonies; and Carol Rex, mistress of ceremonies.
Gene Shaffer of the Biglerville American Legion addressed the gathering at the Wenksville Memorial Day Service Saturday, while looking on, from left, are Stan Clark, Adam County Veterans Affairs office; Bill Hewitt, veteran and keynote speak; and Scot Pitzer, master of ceremonies.
D.K. Thomas/Gettysburg Times
A Legion Ritual was performed by the American Legion of Biglerville during Saturday's Wenksville Memorial Day Service.
Under leaden skies Saturday, the Adams County Allied Veterans Council Honor Guard fired a three-volley salute before taps was played at the Wenksville Memorial Day Service at the cemetery in the small hamlet where 108 veterans are buried.
Pastor Melissa Madara sings "God Bless America" at the Wenksville Memorial Say Service Saturday, while, seated looking on from left are Stan Clark, Adams Council Veterans Affairs office; Bill Hewitt, keynote speaker; and Carol Rex, mistress of ceremonies.
Scot Pitzer, master of ceremonies, reads the names of the 108 veterans buried at the Wenksville Cemetery Saturday during the Memorial Day Service there. A bell was tolled after the reading of each name.
APPRECIATION — Rick Pelc, U.S. Army veteran and Biglerville American Legion member, holds flowers he was presented during Saturday’s Wenksville Memorial Day Service. Pelc is also a member of the Adams County Allied Veterans Council Honor Guard.
Gisell Zavala was awarded $100 for designing this year's souvenir memorial pin for the Wenksville Memorial Day Service. Mistress of Ceremonies Carol Rex presents the check to Zavala, who is a fifth grader at Upper Adams Intermediate School in Arendtsville.
SPEECH — Lt. Col. Bill Hewitt, retired, gives the keynote speech at Saturday’s Wenksville Memorial Day Service, while looking on, seated from left, are Stan Clark, Adams County Veterans Affairs office; Scot Pitzer, master of ceremonies; and Carol Rex, mistress of ceremonies.
Despite the steady drizzle under leaden skies, dozens of people bundled up against the chill and huddled under umbrellas turned out for the annual Memorial Day service at Wenksville Cemetery Saturday.
The cemetery, adjacent the Methodist church and across the road from the Lutheran church in the small village, serves as the final resting place for a notable 108 soldiers representing seven wars, including the War of 1812, Civil War, Spanish American War, World War I, World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.