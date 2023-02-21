The Bermudian Springs School District’s proposed 2023-24 budget has a $2.3 million shortfall.
The proposed budget of $33.5 million in revenues and $35.8 million in expenditures was presented to school board members at the Feb. 13 caucus meeting.
Business Manager Justin Peart noted the shortfall could be covered by the district’s fund balance account that he likened to a “savings account.”
The estimated fund balance usage for the current school year is $761,000, which would leave about $5 million, Peart said. The 2023-24 ending fund balance is estimated at $2.69 million after potentially covering next year’s budget shortfall, according to the presentation.
Other budget balancing options included a real estate tax increase, monitoring cyber and charter school enrollment, and any potential funding in Gov. Josh Shapiro’s budget.
In November, the school board adopted a resolution that any potential tax increase would not go beyond the 5.6% index calculated by the Pennsylvania Department of Education. At the time, Peart said the vote did not lock the school board into any tax rate and just notes they will not go above 5.6%.
If the school board considers the 5.6% increase, it would work out to paying $141.96 more on the average assessed value home of $203,381 in Reading Township; $140.43 more on the $201,196 average property in East Berlin; $140.03 more on the $200,618 average property in Latimore Township; $137.75 more on the $197,350 average property in Hamilton Township; $137.28 more on the $196,678 average property in Huntington Township; and $108.27 more on the $155,113 average property in York Springs, according to Peart’s presentation.
Peart shared a breakdown of potential revenues, showing $19.8 million in local revenue, $12.9 million in state revenue, and $690,000 in federal revenue.
The proposed budget showed a nearly 3% increase in revenues and a 4.40% increase in expenditures over the prior year, according to Peart.
The summary of expenditures included $23.5 million in salaries and benefits, $8.5 million in general operating, $3.7 million in debt service/transfers, Peart said.
Peart noted increases in cyber and charter school tuition payments, outside student placement and Adams County Technical Institute tuition, transportation costs, and special education contracted services.
By the end of this year, Peart said the district may have spent nearly $9.5 million on charter and cyber school tuition costs since 2015-16.
Bermudian started with 92 students enrolled in charter and cyber schools in 2015-16 when the regular education tuition rate was $8,270 and special education tuition was $13,852.
With 107 students enrolled this year, the regular education tuition is estimated at $13,556 and special education tuition rate at $25,081, according to the presentation.
Peart also pointed out the new governor has an extra month for his budget presentation, which is usually done in February.
While it is “key to see” what Shapiro proposes, Peart indicated “time is not always on our side as it comes to that.”
“We need to make decisions before we know the final decision of the state,” Peart said. “We have to have a budget by June 30. They don’t, but we do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.