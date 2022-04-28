The Bendersville Borough Council is considering future road projects.
Council members shared concerns about road conditions in the borough’s alleys at their meeting Tuesday night.
Some of the heavily traveled alleys are known to have potholes as well as “wear and tear,” council members said.
Council members narrowed the list to four lanes, Laurel, Liberty, Apple and Rice.
Council member Joe Saum said the alleys were not done correctly in the first place.
“I’d rather do this right rather than piecemealing,” Saum said.
The alleyways do not have a base under the topcoat like they should, according to council President Rick Kime.
“We are going to redo the whole thing,” Kime said after the meeting. “We are going to do the base before doing the top. Without the base, they don’t last.”
Kime estimates the roadwork will cost at least $100,000, but the borough does not anticipate the work starting until next spring.
There are other road projects under way, including the repaving of North and South Main Street by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).
“It is anticipated to start this year,” Kime said, adding they don’t think it will be finished until next year.
It has been decades since PennDOT has repaved North and South Main Street, which is approximately two miles long, Kime said.
During the meeting, council members approved a motion to get quotes for a portable spreader.
Kime noted the current spreader, which is used to spread salt and an antiskid mix during winter months, is worn out.
Council members discussed getting a spreader that is portable since the truck is 20 years old. The spreader can be moved to another truck, if need be, according to Kime.
At the meeting, Bendersville Police Chief Dennis Pennese gave a report on goings-on from March 29 to April 26. There were 35 written warnings, 27 citations, nine traffic details, seven various calls for service, six criminal follows, four felony warrants served, three calls for assistance from other police agencies, two driving under the influence arrests, one property check, one Children and Youth report, one drug arrest, and one criminal investigation that is currently still open, he said.
The next borough council meeting will be held on May 31.
Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.
