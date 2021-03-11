Police tape still remains on the sidewalk across the street from Members 1st Credit Union. An alleged shooting took place in the credit union's parking lot at 12:15 a.m., Thursday, according to police.
Police tape still remains on the sidewalk across the street from Members 1st Credit Union. An alleged shooting took place in the credit union's parking lot at 12:15 a.m., Thursday, according to police.
Police arrested a suspect after an alleged shooting a little after midnight left one person in the WellSpan York Trauma Center Thursday.
Benjamin Fischer, 20, Gettysburg, is in custody after an alleged shooting at 12:15 a.m., Thursday, in the parking lot of Members First Credit Union, 105 Chambersburg St., Gettysburg, according to a Gettysburg Borough Police Department press release. The firearm believed to have been used in the incident was recovered while police executed a search warrant at his residence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.