Bermudian Springs Middle School students have a new home this year.
Students, who first attended classes in the new building in January, went back this week for their first full year in the new middle school, according to Bermudian Springs School District (BSSD) Superintendent Shane Hotchkiss.
“The goal was to create a learning space that promotes collaboration and critical thinking, while making people feel at home,” Hotchkiss said.
When departing from the old middle school built in 1976 and described as “dark and dingy,” Hotchkiss knew he wanted to bring natural light to every room of the new 140,000-square-foot school.
“It really changes the environment when you have that brightness,” added Hotchkiss.
The approximately $33 million middle school project took about 20 months to complete and still has some minor punch-list items being done, said Hotchkiss.
A school safety discussion prompted the new building project, Hotchkiss said.
Following the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., on Feb. 14, 2018, the district started a conversation about school safety, leading to a new entrance at the elementary school in 2019 and seeking a way to secure the entrance at the middle school, said Hotchkiss.
Visitors could enter 40 to 50 feet inside the old middle school building without a secure vestibule, which was a security concern, Hotchkiss said.
Pennsylvania State Police did a security assessment, and all the recommendations for safety were incorporated into the new building, Hotchkiss said.
The new building has a secure vestibule on the west-facing entrance where the administration and main office areas are located. Guidance offices, a kitchen, and an expanded nurse’s station, complete with a private exam room and full-sized shower, are located in the sector.
Along with promoting collaboration with flexible furniture, the district also installed more high-speed internet access points, according to Hotchkiss.
The other building had connectivity issues, so the district added more internet access points in multiple common and outdoor areas, Hotchkiss said.
When looking at the former building, Hotchkiss said school officials examined options for renovations or whether to construct a new building.
Due to the amount of work required to bring the infrastructure up to speed at the time, Hotchkiss noted “it was a lot more feasible to start new.”
The previous building had an aging heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system that needed to be replaced, in addition to electrical and structural issues, Hotchkiss said.
When students go into the new building, they enter on what is called “main street” with the left side consisting of two academic wings and the right including the musical and athletic areas, said Hotchkiss.
Safety was in mind when creating these areas because one half of the building can be secured during public events like music concerts, sport games, and more, Hotchkiss said.
The main hallway includes an open-design cafeteria with indoor and outdoor seating for students, which has low- and high-topped tables decorated with BSSD decals. Middle schoolers will have a food court that provides options for meals from a deli, salad bar, pizza station as well as other offerings, Hotchkiss said.
A courtyard, nearing completion by Hanover Architectural Products, sits outside between two academic wings.
Nearly all the furniture and desks are on wheels, and a combination of sliding glass doors and retractable garage doors allow for classroom spaces to be redesigned, Hotchkiss said.
The district aimed to have versatile spaces for students that allow for collaboration and “can evolve as it needs to,” he said.
“My favorite part has been watching the vision established by our students and staff through a visioning exercise and see it come to life,” Hotchkiss said.
In July, the BSSD Board approved the demolition of the former middle school and construction of a new field house, which is estimated to cost around $4 million.
The demolition of the old middle school is expected to begin soon, and will take approximately two to three months, according to Hotchkiss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.