The Hamiltonban Community Park, 4020 Bullfrog Road, Fairfield is beginning the planning and fundraising for the third and final stage of construction.
There is a tree planting of 30 trees scheduled, in partnership with Gettysburg Green Gathering, the morning of Oct. 17 to "kick off" this new effort. The construction is to be completed by the Spring of 2022 and will include the extension of a walking path with distance markers along the entire path, a covered restroom pavilion for the portable restrooms, a waterline extension for handwashing at that location, a waterline extension to service the main pavilion, a pergola extension to our main pavilion, a pickle ball court, a new permanent park sign at our Bullfrog Road entrance, a walking bridge over the pond spillway, paving and line painting of the parking area and driveway, restoration of the raingarden along Bullfrog Road a welcome sign along Carrolls Tract Road identifying Hamiltonban Township as an Adams County Fruit Belt Community.
