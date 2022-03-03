In efforts to be good neighbors, Amblebrook residents held their first official safety committee training class Monday.
Resident in 55 and over community off Shrivers Corner Road in Straban Township recently banded together to create Neighborhood Emergency Aid Response (NEAR).
Members of the community’s NEAR committee learned the fundamentals in providing aid Monday.
The group of Amblebrook residents formed recently to help their fellow community neighbors in the event of an emergency, and NEAR committee members kicked off the first step of training with the basics of first aid, techniques that no one ever wants to think will be necessary but could be lifesaving on a bad day.
The goal of the training is to prepare NEAR members to offer aid when time is precious, before first responders arrive at the development.
NEAR aims to have a trained group of neighbors be the “First help fast,” in emergencies to fill the time gap before officials arrive.
Understanding the chances of an emergency rise with age, the 55 and older community looks to put the odds back in the hands of their neighbors.
Under the guidance of Scott Fredericks, advanced emergency medical technician (EMT) and training instructor with Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services (AREMS), residents learned the fundamentals of assistance, including chest compressions, cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), automated external defibrillator (AED) usage, and choking relief.
Fredericks provided hours of hands-on and video instruction to eager residents. “It’s very important information everybody needs to know,” he said.
NEAR committee member Peggy Peters was surprised at the simplicity of the learning and how well it was instructed. Monday’s class of 10 residents represented only a portion of the entire Amblebrook community interested in becoming part of NEAR, she said.
Peters has taken the reins as a communication coordinator for NEAR and the group has received overwhelmingly positive feedback from the community.
Due to COVID-19 gathering regulations, the classes are capped at 10 people, but the NEAR committee already has four other first aid classes scheduled and all are almost completely full, she said.
“We are a community of neighbors who care about each other,” Peters said.
Through Amblebrook resident social media pages, Peters reaches out to potential new members and keeps them informed of classes and committee updates.
“The whole community has been very supportive,” Peters said.
