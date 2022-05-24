A Pennsylvania State Police trooper is accused of assaulting a motorist during an arrest in Franklin Township, according to a state police release.
The criminal complaint filed by the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Internal Affairs Division (IAD) “alleges that Israel T. Moore used his right leg to deliver two strikes to the upper torso of a motorist following a vehicle pursuit on the evening of Feb. 13,” according to the release.
“Another trooper was handcuffing the motorist at the time,” according to the Tuesday release.
Video and audio recordings “from the patrol vehicles of both troopers captured the physical strikes,” according to the release.
“Moore is charged with a second-degree misdemeanor count of simple assault and is suspended without pay pending resolution of the case,” the release reads.
Moore was assigned to the Chambersburg station “when he initiated the pursuit, which ended in a grass field” near the intersection of Lincoln Way (U.S. Route 30) and High Street (Cashtown Road), according to the release. The location is about seven miles west of Gettysburg.
The alleged driver in the pursuit was Robert Guilfoyle IV, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed Tuesday before Magisterial District Judge Mark Beauchat by PSP Sgt. Joshua Lacey of the IAD. A preliminary hearing had yet to be set, according to a magisterial docket.
The recordings allegedly show Moore exiting his vehicle and going toward Trooper Joshua Dunkle, who had already “made contact with Guilfoyle, who was on the ground,” according to the affidavit.
“Moore ran to assist with the apprehension,” according to the affidavit.
“Moore can be seen using his right leg to deliver two leg strikes to the upper torso of Guilfoyle,” according to the affidavit.
“Guilfoyle’s left arm was already restrained by Trooper Dunkle, and there was no apparent resistance being offered by Guilfoyle” at the time of the alleged “leg strikes,” according to the affidavit.
In an interview March 8, Guilfoyle claimed he “felt two thumps to the left side of his head in the area of his left ear” while he was on the ground, according to the affidavit.
In an interview the same day, a woman identified as Guilfoyle’s passenger claimed “she witnessed Guilfoyle being kicked twice in his head by a trooper after they had exited a patrol vehicle,” according to the affidavit.
Moore was interviewed April 30 and was represented by an attorney, according to the affidavit. “Moore described using his right foot two different times to ‘strike’ Guilfoyle, and he was aiming toward his shoulder and upper arm area,” according to the affidavit.
Numerous charges were filed against Guilfoyle, 18, of Waynesboro, according to a Franklin County magisterial docket.
He was arrested Feb. 13 and held at Franklin County Prison until Feb. 16, when a bondsman posted $2,500 cash bail, according to the docket.
Guilfoyle was charged with one felony count each of escape and fleeing police, a misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering a person, and 12 traffic- or vehicle-related summary counts, according to the docket.
Moore enlisted in PSP in February 2019 and graduated with the 156th cadet class, according to the release.
